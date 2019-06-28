NI brand Ruach Music Kickstarter Campaign

Award-winning musical instrument brand Ruach Music is set to launch the world’s first pocket guitar stand via Kickstarter.

Handmade in Northern Ireland using genuine hardwood the stand fits acoustic, electric and bass guitars.

Frustrated by the need to haul clunky, awkward guitar stands around – Stephen Henderson, founder of Ruach Music, worked with the company’s Product Design and Development manager Conor Gallagher to develop the stand.

“We sought to design a guitar stand that was both beautiful and super easy to transport from A to B.” he said. “Whether you are going to band practice, a gig, a friend’s house, busking or a campfire – grab your guitar, and in seconds this stand will foldaway to fit in your pocket!”

“Uniting as a team to develop this product, we at Ruach are delighted to launch the world’s first pocket guitar stand.”

Ruach Music Pocket Guitar Stand

The Ruach Music Pocket Guitar Stand, which is produced using FSC certified timber, is designed to fold to fit in a pocket, is assembled in two simple steps, fits all guitar types and features heavy duty support dots to protect your guitar.

Ruach Music began when Stephen developed his own Cajon at age 16 – a box type of percussion instrument – while still at school in Kilkeel.

He has since then grown a source of pocket money into a full fledged company with a team of eight people – developing designs for electric guitars, bass guitars, effects pedals, and many more instruments, all manufactured in Kilkeel.

“To have a dream at aged 16 of creating musical instruments for and with musicians as a job, to now living that dream – it is a complete blessing. I have an incredible team around me who take new concepts from ideas through to market, and we have many new exciting projects in the pipeline.” said Stephen.

Artists using Ruach Music instruments include members of Ash, Niall Horan, Enter Shikari and The Undertones amongst many others.

Stephen added: “It is vital that everything we do is based on the quality of aesthetics and ergonomics, to allow our products to be cutting edge above the rest.

“The new pocket-sized guitar stand is our most recent example of creating a quality, functional and beautiful product for musicians, beginners and professional alike to enjoy.”

The Kickstarter campaign, and full details of the pocket-sized guitar stand can be found here: http://bit.ly/worldsfirstpocketguitarstand

For more information visit www.ruach-music.com