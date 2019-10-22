Johnny Hanna appointed Partner in Charge at KPMG

Johnny Hanna has been appointed as the new Partner in Charge of KPMG in Northern Ireland, taking over the role from John Hansen who retires from the partnership at the end of October.

The appointment comes as the firm experiences a period of considerable growth across its Audit, Tax and Deal Advisory divisions.

Originally from Newry, Johnny is a Partner and Head of Tax at KPMG in Northern Ireland and has over 20 years’ experience advising on UK, Irish and international tax issues for leading indigenous and multinational businesses across a range of industry sectors.

He is a law graduate from Queen’s University Belfast, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland, a Chartered Tax Advisor (CTA) and former Council member of the Irish Tax Institute.

Johnny Hanna said: “It is an honour to take over the role of Partner in Charge at such an exciting time for KPMG in Northern Ireland. We have an exceptional pool of talent based here in Belfast at all levels, from our graduate trainees through to our management team and across all areas of the practice. I’m looking forward to leading this team of innovative, dedicated and hard working professionals.”

Commenting on the appointment, Seamus Hand, Managing Partner of KPMG in Ireland said: “Our success in Northern Ireland has in no small way been down to the leadership and commitment of John Hansen and I want to thank him for his commitment to KPMG over the 14 years he has been with the firm. He has worked tirelessly to ensure KPMG remains the go-to firm for professional services advice in Northern Ireland and I look forward to working with Johnny and the team in Belfast in building on our success to date.”

John Hansen joined the firm in 2005 to head up Restructuring before becoming Partner in Charge in 2016. He oversaw the firm’s move to new headquarters at the Soloist Building in 2017 and has been instrumental, with Johnny Hanna and the rest of the leadership team, in overseeing a period of significant growth for the firm in Northern Ireland.

Although stepping down from the Partner in Charge role, John will remain in an advisory capacity at KPMG.

John Hansen said: “It has been a privilege to lead KPMG in Northern Ireland over the last few years during which time the team has worked hard to grow the business and enhance our reputation. I can think of no better person to hand the leadership to than Johnny Hanna.”

The news comes following the announcement of four new partners at KPMG in Northern Ireland, a further reflection of the firm’s commitment to investing in its people.