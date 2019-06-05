Explore Export Goals at Learn Grow Excel Conference

Key players from Northern Ireland’s export industries will share their experience of growing internationally at the ‘Learn Grow Excel’ Conference held by Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) and Invest Northern Ireland on Wednesday 12 June in the National Football Stadium, Windsor Park.

Ian Forrester, Head of Marketing, STATSports will showcase how the Newry based business has become the world’s leading provider of GPS trackers for sport, providing player data to some of the most elite teams in the world. Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear export success stories from Tobermore, Ulster Carpets and Unicorn Hygienics.

The annual conference, designed to encourage exports will focus on the drivers for SME growth and how local businesses can achieve success in new markets.

Encouraging any company with growth aspirations to attend, Ann McGregor, Chief Executive, NI Chamber said: “The Learn Grown Excel conference is a prime opportunity for any business interested in growing export sales to hear the experiences of local exemplars who successfully trade across the world, as well as make valuable new connections with people and organisations who can help them achieve similar success. We encourage businesses of any size, who have the potential and determination to succeed internationally to attend.”

The event will also provide existing and new export businesses with practical advice and support and there will be an opportunity to pre book one to one meetings with up to 30 of Invest NI’s International Trade Advisors, who cover 60 countries across Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, India,

Middle East and Africa.

Steve Harper, Executive Director, International Business, Invest Northern Ireland explains: “Learning about the experience of others is a great way to hear first-hand what steps to take and what pitfalls to avoid when venturing into export markets. As well as companies sharing their own experiences, our International Trade Advisors, many of whom are based in market, will be able to outline the important factors to consider when developing an export strategy and identifying potential market opportunities.”

Ian Forrester, Head of Marketing at STATSports, added: “Since 2008, STATSports has grown to become the world’s leading provider of GPS player tracking and analysis solutions for elite sports teams. Our APEX device integrates the latest technologies available to create the most powerful and accurate tracking device available, meaning products and software from Northern Ireland are being worn by athletes – whether it be Ronaldo, Rory Best, Manchester City or Liverpool – during practice games and matches the devices collect intricate data on their performance and physical wellbeing.

“As an enabler for the local economy, we’re looking forward to telling our story about how we are exporting right across the world from our Newry headquarters.”

To register for a free place at this event visit www.northernirelandchamber.com/events

Appointments with Trade Advisors must be booked in advance – to reserve a 20-minute slot select this option on the event registration page.

The Learn Grow Excel Conference will be supported by headline sponsor Ulster Carpets, as well as supporting sponsors EY and Honeycomb Jobs.