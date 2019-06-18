David Holmes takes helm at Warrenpoint Harbour

Warrenpoint Port has appointed David Holmes as its new Chief Executive Officer.

David joins the harbour, the second largest in Northern Ireland, from Irwin’s Bakery where he has been Operations Director for the past six years.

Previously, David has held senior positions at Kerry Group, Unigate, and Premier Foods.

Stan McIlvenny, Chairman of Warrenpoint Harbour Authority, said:“We are delighted to announce the appointment of David Holmes as new Chief Executive Officer of Warrenpoint Port.

“With a background dealing with complex operations and supply chains in the food industry, David’s wealth of experience will be a tremendous asset to the harbour.

“The board looks forward to working with David as he continues the transformative body of work that has been taking place at the port over recent months and years as we continue to see tonnage and turnover increase annually.

“On behalf of the board of Warrenpoint Harbour Authority, I also wish to thank our outgoing CEO Clare Guinness for her great contribution to the port and the economic prosperity of the wider region during her tenure.”

David will take up the post in late summer.