Civic society organisations have been undervalued – the Forward Together interview with Avila Kilmurray

In this episode of Forward Together Avila Kilmurray – a co-founder of the Women’s Coalition – argues that civic society organisations have been undervalued. She argues “civil society in many ways was the backbone of society in the 70s, 80s, 90s”, but that the strength of that experience is being drained away. Avila suggests that the lack of trust placed today by politicians in civil society is in fact a reflection of their lack of self-confidence.

What is Forward Together Podcast?

Gerard Deane and Paul Gosling host a series of interviews with the objective of promoting a wider, more inclusive and engaged conversation about how we make progress and further solidify peace and create a genuinely shared and integrated society in Northern Ireland. Holywell Trust is curating a discussion that is mutually respectful, forward focused and positive. The podcast considers the real challenges that Northern Ireland’s society faces in the coming years and begins to arrive at practical and honest approaches to address these.