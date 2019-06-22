Christopher McCandless appointed COO at Millar McCall Wylie

Full-service law firm, Millar McCall Wylie has appointed Christopher McCandless its first-ever Chief Operating Officer (COO) in what continues to be a period of stellar growth for the business.

Christopher McCandless, a qualified accountant and taxation advisor with 30 years’ experience, joins the Belfast-based practice to help cement and build on recent achievements including double-digit growth and the title of Legal 500’s Northern Ireland Law Firm of the Year.

The newly-created COO post will see Mr McCandless take a place on Millar McCall Wylie’s Executive Team, with responsibility for shaping, implementing and strengthening the firm’s business strategy, operational processes and infrastructure to support its ambitious expansion plans.

Commenting on the key appointment, Millar McCall Wylie managing partner Peter McCall said; “I am delighted to welcome Christopher to our senior management team in what marks an exciting new chapter for Millar McCall Wylie, and have no doubt he will be a tremendous asset to the firm as it continues to go from strength to strength.

“The legal profession is facing an unprecedented level of change and it is important we adapt accordingly to take advantage of the opportunities that present. We were keen to invest in and attract someone who knows and understands both professional services and the demands of a corporate operating model. Christopher’s background and expertise make him ideally suited to the role and he brings a fresh business dimension to strategy that will be invaluable as we enter the next phase of the firm’s development.”

Mr McCandless, previously a partner at a leading Northern Ireland accountancy firm and also a qualified mediator, said; “Millar McCall Wylie has been on a strong growth trajectory over the past number of years. I am both privileged and excited to be joining such a progressive firm and am looking forward to helping build on the significant and notable success they have enjoyed to date.”

Millar McCall Wylie, which boasts an employee retention rate of 95% across its two offices in Belfast, plans to grow its team of 38 by 20% with further hires across 2019.

The firm has represented global and national brands such as Microsoft, Starbucks, Amazon, Xbox Studios, Subway, and Scottish Power, through to highly successful local clients like MJM Marine, Learning Pool, Northern Ireland Screen, Ulster Rugby and McAleer & Rushe.