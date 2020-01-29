Brexit: What will happen to Northern Ireland after 31 January?

An aggregate of some of the most important Brexit-related stories from around the UK Media January 28th, by George Hamilton.

Brexit: What will happen to NI after 31 January?

The UK will leave the EU on Friday night. What are the implications for Northern Ireland? By John Campbell, BBC News NI economics & business editor



Brexit: Michel Barnier says EU ‘will not turn its back’ on North

The EU “will not turn its back on Northern Ireland” after Brexit, the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has said during a speech at Queen’s University, Belfast.



During his speech, Mr Barnier was clear that there would be regulatory checks at Northern Ireland’s ports and airports for goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain. “The UK has chosen to become a third country, to leave the single market and the customs union,” he said.



“It has chosen to create two regulatory spaces. This makes frictionless trade impossible. It makes checks indispensable. We will need sanitary and phyto-sanitary checks on food products and live animals.”



UK must come to terms with being a ‘small country’ after Brexit, says Leo Varadkar

Britain must “come to terms with the fact it’s now a small country”, the Irish Prime Minister has said, in comments that prompted outrage just days before Brexit.



Leo Varadkar also suggested the UK could rejoin the EU if Brexit does not “work out for them” and said Brussels would have the “stronger hand” in trade negotiations.



EU demands its judges keep control after Brexit

Brussels is demanding that European Union judges have the power to rule on any post-Brexit agreement with the United Kingdom.



An internal Brussels diplomatic document, seen by The Times, reveals that the EU will insist that the European Court of Justice be able to enforce the terms of a trade, fishing and security deal.



The move, which comes days before Britain leaves the European Union at 11pm on Friday, has been condemned by Brexiteers, who called on Boris Johnson to “walk away” from the talks rather than accede to the demands.



Choice and quality of food will suffer’ if EU standards dropped

Diverging from European food standards risks knocking quality and hampering choice on supermarket shelves, ministers have been told.



An industry report has warned that the UK should give “careful thought” to any move away from the European Union rulebook after leaving the bloc. It calls for “time to adapt” to any changes imposed by trade deals.



Whitehall negotiators must strike a balance between the demands of countries such as the United States and the Brexit agreement with the EU, which, the report notes, “is by an overwhelming margin both our largest market and our largest supplier”.



