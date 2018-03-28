Loud Mouth Media expands its workforce and client list

Loud Mouth Media has quadrupled its workforce within the last four years, in response to growing demand for its services across Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland.

Invest Northern Ireland has been working with the business and has offered support towards the recruitment of 15 additional staff. Two further posts will be recruited in the coming weeks.

The award-winning digital advertising agency is focused on growing its reputation and client list, particularly in Scotland and Republic of Ireland in the next twelve months.

Commenting on the news, Moira Loughran, Invest NI’s Eastern Regional Manager, said: “Digital Marketing Services is a large and growing industry and we are delighted to be working with Loud Mouth Media as it establishes its reputation in this market.

“The support we’ve offered towards job creation and market development activities at Loud Mouth Media has accelerated its growth and contributed to the business securing new customers outside Northern Ireland. This is an exciting stage for the company and we wish the team continued success.”

Loud Mouth Media offers a specialist tailored digital marketing service to its customers and has established offices in Dublin and Glasgow as part of plans to expand the business outside Northern Ireland.

Mark Haslam, Managing Director of Loud Mouth Media, added: “With the help of Invest NI we have been able to build up our team and also win business with some large ecommerce and finance clients with substantial digital marketing spends.

“We were delighted to be named ‘Best Small PPC Agency in The UK’ in last year’s UK Search Awards. This result is testament to the work gained across Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland and will help us to leverage additional clients outside NI.

“We are on target to reach our highest year to date in terms of sales and I’m very proud of the team which has contributed to this success.”

Loud Mouth Media has benefited from over £90,000 of Invest NI support towards its job creation, marketing and skills development activities.

Sixteen staff are currently employed at the agency.

Category: Digital Marketing, Other Articles