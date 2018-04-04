Young Leaders NI annual conference returns for its seventh year

The hugely successful Young Leaders NI annual conference, sponsored by Herbert Smith Freehills returns for its seventh year. Aimed at encouraging and inspiring the leaders of tomorrow across industry and professional services across the province, this year’s keynote speaker, Lady McCoy, and a host of leading business speakers will discuss what it takes to be fit for leadership in 2018 and beyond.

Taking place on Friday 8th June at Riddel Hall, Belfast, the conference will bring together over more than 220 young leaders to share best practice and learn from established business leaders and from each other. The event is sponsored by Herbert Smith Freehills with reception sponsor Progressive and associate sponsor AKFP Group. This year’s theme will explore how success in leadership is underpinned by good mental health and physical wellbeing.

Keynote speaker, Lady Chanelle McCoy is a popular business, leadership and motivational speaker, who co-founded Chanelle Medical, part of the Chanelle Pharmaceutical Group in Galway, Ireland – one of Ireland’s largest pharmaceutical companies with a turnover more than €100m. Chanelle is a passionate supporter of women in business and mentoring young entrepreneurs, and is keen to share how she grew her business on a global scale and handled career pressures and challenges. Lady McCoy is married to Sir AP McCoy OBE, Champion Jump Jockey and has two children, Eve and Archie.

Young Leaders NI is a group formed by the Junior Chamber International Belfast, the Northern Ireland Young Solicitors’ Association, the Chartered Institute of Public Relations Northern Ireland and the Chartered Accountants Ireland Ulster Society Young Professionals Group.

Speaking at the launch of the Conference, Chair of Young Leaders NI, Chris Fleming said: “I am delighted to launch our 2018 conference, which aims to motivate and inspire the leaders of tomorrow and show them how best to rise to the challenge of modern leadership. The speaker line-up is once again exceptional, and we are thrilled to have Lady McCoy on board.”

Lisa McLaughlin, Director of Herbert Smith Freehills LLP’s Belfast office, said: “We are proud to be sponsoring the Young Leaders NI Conference for the seventh successive year. At Herbert Smith Freehills we are committed to supporting good mental health in the workplace and at home, and are delighted that this year’s conference will focus on the importance of promoting good mental health and physical wellbeing. Leadership in today’s rapidly changing and 24/7 world is more challenging than ever. This year’s exciting and diverse line up of speakers will share their experiences of managing the pressures of leadership with the aim of inspiring our young leaders to make their health and wellbeing a priority in their daily lives.”

The full line up of speakers will be confirmed in the weeks ahead. Tickets are now on sale for the conference and can be booked via www.youngleadersni.org.

If you love this article, you need never miss another! Become a subscriber to Business First and recieve our weekly news digest straight to you inbox. Choose the articles you want to read SUBSCRIBE! Hello Many thanks for joining us at Business First. We are constantly updating the website, so please check back regularly – and if you have a story you think would be of interest to our readers, please let me know. We’ll keep in touch, and if there’s anything we can do for you, please just drop me a line. Gavin Gavin Walker, Managing Editor ([email protected] 028 9147 2119)

Category: Articles