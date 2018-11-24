Writing Your Essay Fast: Make the Most out of These Tips

We all know what it’s like to write an essay for school. It’s not pleasant. It can take a lot of time, especially if deadlines are approaching. We’ve written this article to give you some tips on how to write your essay fast and flawlessly. If you need an essay writer, we can help you.

Make a plan

We know that you think that this is a waste of time, especially if exams are soon. But it’s better to make a plan and does some brainstorming before you start writing the essay. This way, you’ll find the best-supporting ideas, and you won’t settle just for those who come first into your mind. Then, by following this plan, you’ll be able to place them in the essay correctly.

You need to think a bit about the supporting idea, as it’s the one which will make your case strong and which will give the most info to the reader. This is why it should be the first one presented in the essay.

Most of the essays have some potential, but they fail since the ideas are not placed correctly, and the arguments are not built strongly.

Variety is the key

Sentences – vocabulary in general – that vary in complexity is one of the things that make the writing effective. You need to try to avoid using the same words all over again. Of course, you don’t need to use a thesaurus for every word, but it might not hurt to vary some of the words from there to there.

Let’s take a clear example: money doesn’t have to be money. It can be riches or wealth. Also, it might be a good idea to avoid those sentences that follow the usual pattern “subject + verb + direct object.”. It’s best to write it down as you usually write it, but then change it in order to vary and be different.

Keep practicing

Good writing does not just happen, not by accident. You have to practice constantly, and we know that it’s so much easier in theory, rather than in practice.

What you need to do is pick a topic and write some sample essays. Pick different topics every time. They might not be that good at first, but you don’t need to lose all your hope. If you keep practicing, your writing will get better and better, and you’ll be prepared for the real thing when is the case.

Use transition words

The first few words are really important in a paragraph. You need to take into account the transitional phrase. Use worlds like moreover or furthermore. Also, on the one hand, on the other hand, by contrast – when working on your argument.

You normally use transition words to show the reader where one paragraph ends and where the other one starts. They’re like the spoken cues that are used in formal speech – you know, the ones that signal the end of the main idea and the start of another one.

Don’t use passive voice or first person

In a formal essay, you should always use the active voice – it’s when the subject direct the action, not the other way around (the action does not happen to them). This way, you’ll attract the focus of the reader easily.