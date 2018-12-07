World’s leading online travel agents share tips with local tourism industry

Tourism NI in partnership with the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation and Tourism Ireland is today hosting a number of the world’s leading online travel agents as part of a workshop in Belfast.

“Demystifying the Role of Online Travel Agents” is part of a series of workshops offered by Tourism NI for the recently launched Tourism Enterprise Development (TED) Programme.

Over 200 people representing companies from the Northern Ireland tourism industry are attending the workshop to hear from key speakers including Expedia, Travelzoo, TripAdvisor, Booking.com, Lastminute.com and TripAdvisor Experiences, who will discuss the impact that online travel agents are having on attracting overseas business and how they can support suppliers. The workshop will also include 40 one-to-one appointments.

Commenting on the event, Carolyn Boyd, Tourism NI Industry Development Manager said: “The internet has revolutionised the way that we travel, allowing consumers to search, buy and share trips at the touch of a button however there is still uncertainty about how online travel agents can help attract overseas visitors and encourage them to stay longer and spend more.”

“This workshop is a fantastic opportunity for the tourism industry to meet face to face with representatives from some of the world’s leading online travel agencies and find out exactly how they can help to grow their business.”

“We are delighted to see such a high turn-out for the workshop and we hope that this will dispel many of the myths that surround the use of online travel agents among the tourism industry in Northern Ireland.”

The next event on the TED Programme is the “People Power Masterclass” with Jean-Christophe Novelli, multi-Michelin Star award winning chef and John Guthrie of UK Hospitality on the 12 December at the Silverbirch Hotel in Omagh.

For a full list of events in the TED Programme and how to register please visit tourismni.com/ted