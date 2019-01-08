Women in Business Appoint Nichola Robinson as New Chair

Women in Business, is delighted to announce newly appointed Chair, Nichola Robinson and Vice Chair, Anne Clydesdale ahead of its annual Chair’s Lunch, Northern Ireland’s largest and fastest growing business network for female entrepreneurs and business leaders,

The 2019 Women in Business Chair’s Lunch which will centre around The Business of Education will see over 250 of Northern Ireland’s senior business women and men gather on Thursday 24 January at Titanic Belfast as Nichola Robinson hosts her first event in her new role as Chair.

Nichola, Procurement Director at Bombardier Aerospace has over 30 years’ experience in Aerospace Supply Chain. Her leadership responsibilities include value engineering within Bombardier Belfast where she leads a team of engineering and sourcing professionals who develop and implement innovative concepts.

She commented, “I am delighted to be appointed as Women in Business Chair. I am passionate about leading my teams; delivering excellence and helping people and businesses reach their full potential. I am excited to share key aspects of the WIB Strategy for the future and to continue to oversee the delivery of our Manifesto with Education being a key pillar this year.”

Women in Business Chief Executive Roseann Kelly is delighted with the new appointments and commenting on how they can use their expertise to support the organisation, Roseann said, “Now, more than ever, the voices of business women in Northern Ireland must be heard. With a lack of political leadership in the form of a non-existent executive and concerns and uncertainty shrouding the UKs exit of the EU in March 2019, business women’s voices in Northern Ireland must be loud and clear.

“Nichola and Anne are inspirational women with a wealth experience in leadership and have a passion and determination to act as a driving force for tangible change for full recognition of the skills and talents of local women. I am excited to work alongside these inspirational leaders over the next three years and join them to kick off our calendar of events at the prestigious Chair’s Lunch.”

Anne Clydesdale has held a number of high-profile positions at a number of leading organisations including B.I.C Systems and PwC before joining Queen’s University to establish the William J Clinton Leadership Institute. Anne has held positions on a number of boards and advisory committees in both the public, private and third sectors and brings significant experience in Finance, Marketing, PR and corporate governance.

The Chair’s Lunch will also welcome guest speakers Professor Deirdre Heenan, Ulster University and a 6th year student from Assumption Grammar School who will share their vision for the future.

For more information or to book your tickets visit www.womeninbusinessni.com