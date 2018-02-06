Women In Business And Virgin Media Partnership The ‘Perfect Fit’

Women in Business has launched its exciting new partnership with Virgin Media Business.

The Northern Ireland business organisation striving to encourage, empower and enlighten women has joined forces with the leading communications provider, Virgin Media Business.

The partnership sees a merging of powerful thinking; a collaboration of creative communications solutions and the implementation of a strategic plan to facilitate growth and education of business women across Northern Ireland.

With the UK economy currently missing out on more than 1.2 million new enterprises due to the untapped business potential of women[i], this partnership will allow the organisations to work hand in hand to strengthen the local economy by inspiring and connecting women, so they can to reach their full potential in the business arena.

Roseann Kelly, Women in Business Chief Executive is excited about the new business partnership and its positive potential for ambitious women across Northern Ireland. She commented, “Alliances with dynamic brands such as Virgin Media Business reflect the strength and ambition of Women in Business. It has been proven that a gender diverse work force is beneficial for both individuals and organisations – Virgin Media Business has recognised this, and is committed to addressing gender representation and supporting women in the workplace.

“Unlocking women’s potential is key to securing economic growth and building confidence in the local economy requires strong leadership now more than ever as we are faced with increasing uncertainty, the consumer squeeze and budgetary restraints. Working in partnership with Virgin Media Business, together we can facilitate best practise; offer market-leading communications and connect businesses to support growth. This is set to be an exciting and successful year for Women in Business and we are delighted to have developed a unique and dynamic partnership with Virgin Media Business.”

Seamus McCorry Head of Sales and PreSales N. Ireland from Virgin Media Business commented on the benefits of their partnership with Women in Business, “We don’t believe in girl jobs and boy jobs – we believe in job opportunities for everyone regardless of gender. We’re thrilled to be working with Women in Business as we build a diverse and gender balanced workforce which reflects our customers and the communities we serve and ensures our people can be their best selves at work”

Roseann Kelly concluded, “Thanks to this partnership we are able to increase our membership support for female entrepreneurs with a vast array of targeted programmes throughout the year. We are delighted that Virgin Media Business will also have an opportunity to meet with and experience Northern Ireland’s talent first hand as title sponsors of the annual Women in Business Awards.”

To find out more about how Women in Business can help you reach your full potential visit www.womeninbusinessni.com

[i] Women in Enterprise: The Untapped Potential, Federation of Small Businesses

Category: Articles