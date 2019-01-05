Wilsons Auctions launches UK’s first seized cryptocurrency auction

Wilson’s Auctions is kick-starting the new year by launching its first ever cryptocurrency auction, with a 24-hour Timed-Online Auction of monero coins from midday on Monday 7th January.

The cryptocurrency, which was seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act by a UK law enforcement agency, will see 167.7 monero coins sold in what is thought to be the first auction of its kind to be held by an auction house world-wide.

As a well-established company with over 80 years of experience and continuously growing its portfolio of assets sold, Wilsons Auctions has been preparing to facilitate the addition of cryptocurrency auctions for several years, working with leading international experts.

This is the first of a series of cryptocurrency auctions that will be hosted by Wilsons Auctions in the coming weeks, having successfully won a contract with the Belgium Federal Government’s Asset Management Office to facilitate the storage and sale of seized cryptocurrencies.

The new contract will see the company offer support to investigators across Belgium that will enable it to securely seize cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, ethereum, monero and ripple. This is the first time investors and potential bidders will have the opportunity to take part in a live online auction where they can view the live price of each Lot and place bids.

Wilsons Auctions’ Head of Asset Recovery, Aidan Larkin said “It is a very exciting time for Wilsons Auctions, having recently secured significant tender wins with Staffordshire Police, West Mercia Police and HMRC as well as being awarded at the TRI Awards, we are now launching into 2019 with our first timed-online cryptocurrency auction.

“Following huge investment into our systems and infrastructure, we are able to offer government and law enforcement agencies throughout the UK, Ireland and internationally, a secure solution so that the ever-increasing problem of seized cryptocurrencies can be managed by an auction company with significant experience dealing with seized assets.

“We are currently working with over 40 government and law enforcement agencies both nationally and internationally, managing a wide variety of assets and are delighted to be further expanding with the introduction of cryptocurrency and securing the contract with the Belgian Federal Government,” he concluded.

A family owned business, Wilsons Auctions was formed in 1936 in Northern Ireland and has grown to become the largest independent auction company in the British Isles with sites in the Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales. Through its significant government auctions, Wilsons Auctions in recent years has been responsible for realising in excess of £85 million worth of government assets which has been returned to the public purse.