Willis Insurance and Risk Management employs 11 new staff

Local insurance broker, Willis Insurance and Risk Management, has welcomed 11 new members of staff at its Belfast headquarters.

This follows the company’s recent announcement of its plans to increase headcount by 10% within the next three years as part of an ambitious growth strategy.

Richard Willis, Managing Director at Willis Insurance and Risk Management (Willis IRM), said:“The diverse nature of this industry requires a dynamic and varied team of skilled professionals.

“We provide each of our clients with a practical and innovative approach across all our divisions – from commercial insurance to risk management to employment services. This, alongside our ability to offer an extensive panel of insurance providers across the UK and Ireland, allows us to create bespoke solutions that meet the individual needs of businesses from a variety of industries.

“These 11 new members of staff will allow us to further strengthen our service offering across Health and Safety, Accident Investigation, Insurance and Employment Law as well as bolstering our IT and Accounts department.

“I am confident that each new team member will be an asset to the company, as we continue to provide the most superior service to each of our clients, and work towards future growth.”

The family-run insurance broker, which this year celebrated its 40th anniversary, has also predicted a 30% increase in turnover within the next three years through further acquisitions.

Richard continued: “Our desire to invest in the training and development of our staff, combined with our customer focused ethos, has enabled us to remain a leader within the insurance industry.

“In addition to these 11 employees, we are actively recruiting for commercial account handlers within our insurance division, and aim for all new team members to be in place by the end of January.

“The employment of these new staff members, ten of which have already started with us, guarantees that we are putting our best foot forward for 2019.”

Willis IRM, which was the first broker in Northern Ireland to be awarded Chartered status, has over 100 members of staff across its offices in Belfast and Hull.