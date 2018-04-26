Willis Employment Services celebrates hat-trick of Award nominations

Willis Employment Services is celebrating after being shortlisted in three CIPD Northern Ireland Awards categories.

The division of Willis Insurance and Risk Management (Willis IRM) provides human resources (HR), health and safety and employment law advice to firms in sectors across Northern Ireland and beyond.

It has been shortlisted in the Best Talent Management Initiative, Best Change Management Initiative and the Excellence in HR Leadership Award categories.

The awards, now in their sixth year, celebrate the best in HR and people management in Northern Ireland and are considered the most prestigious for the profession locally.

A panel of judges, including leading HR and business professionals from organisations across NI, produced a shortlist from a wide list of entries.

Janet Kerrigan, Willis Employment Services Director, commented:

“We are proud of the work we are producing and results we are delivering for clients. This being only the second time we have entered for any awards, we are delighted to have several of our key projects recognised by the judges of the CIPD NI Awards, having been shortlisted in good company amongst leading HR professionals as 2018 finalists.

“We are privileged to have a tremendous team of dedicated professionals who are highly skilled in developing bespoke programmes for our wide variety of clients.

“The Employment Services division plays a fundamental part of Willis IRM’s promise to deliver peace of mind for the companies we work with which are continually impressed by our creative, innovative and flexible approach to finding workable solutions for their business.”

The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony at Titanic Belfast taking place on 10th May

Category: Articles