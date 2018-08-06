Will Brexit Affect Business Energy Bills?

The date of Brexit, 29th March 2019, is now fast approaching. As such, many business owners remain concerned about the financial implications of leaving the EU, from regulations and trade agreements, to increases in overheads.

In particular, experts have predicted that energy prices could soar following Brexit. As published by The Independent, this warning came from the House of Lords committee earlier this year, with concerns that British businesses could face an increase in their energy bills.

External Energy Sources

This worry is a result of the UK’s heavy reliance on external energy sources. In fact, a large portion of Britain’s gas is currently imported, with up to 40% of the country’s supply coming from Europe.

In addition, while there are four subsea pipelines connecting Britain to Europe, there are a further eight predicted to be completed by 2022. As such, it appears that the UK’s dependence on external supplies could increase in the near future.

EU Internal Energy Market

Designed to enable tariff-free trading of electricity and gas across the EU, the UK currently benefits from the internal energy market. However, Britain is likely to leave this market following Brexit, along with the single market, both of which could directly affect businesses.

The reasons for this are three-fold. Firstly, subject to tariffs, trading in the internal energy market could be more expensive, resulting in higher energy costs. Secondly, while the UK will still be subject to the EU’s internal energy market, it will no longer contribute to the decision-making process and could subsequently lead to a loss of investment.

Thirdly, with such reliance on external sources, the UK could potentially face shortages during technical faults or severe weather – something the country experienced during heavy snow, when the National Grid warned of a gas deficit in March of this year. Presently, being part of this internal energy market ensures that other member states will assist should supplies deplete, but it is unclear if this arrangement will continue after Brexit.

Changing Relationships

When speaking about the implications of changes to the relationship with the internal energy market, Lord Teverson (chair of the EU, Energy and Environment Sub-Committee), said that while arrangements are currently in place to secure affordable, tariff-free and reliable energy, it is unclear how this can continue post-Brexit.

However, he also stressed that ‘individuals and businesses across the UK depend on a reliable and affordable supply of energy.’ Further highlighting how businesses could be impacted by a change in the UK’s relationship with the EU, with a potential increase in business electricity and energy costs.

