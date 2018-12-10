Which Technologies Will Change the Energy Sector Forever?

The world has undergone a series of changes over the decades in relation to energy generation, with attitudes having greatly shifted in the last decade as a result of climate change.

During the Industrial Revolution, the potential of burning fossil fuels like coal to generate energy was seized upon, but technology has come a long way since then, and now new technologies are driving change in energy sectors across the world. Here are some of the fascinating developments which could change the energy sector as we know it.

Carbon Dioxide Collection

As a greenhouse gas generated from burning fossil fuels, carbon dioxide is largely responsible for the significant rises in average temperatures which the world is currently seeing. Global warming constitutes an existential threat to humanity, so anything which can help to offset the levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is bound to be a lifesaver.

Luckily, technology now exists which can suck carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, and a machine has been built in Zurich which is doing just that (and selling the gas on for profit). Carbon capture devices contain a wealth of cutting edge parts and technology, and if used across the world they have the potential to mitigate the damage caused by burning fossil fuels. As such, they could be one of the most effective solutions for combating climate change.

Lithium Extraction

Lithium is undoubtedly the most important element required for battery technology, but it currently takes an extremely long time to extract (up to 24 months). However, the company IBAT has supposedly acquired technology which would reduce the extraction time down to 24 hours.

This would massively transform the energy industry as we know it, as it would accelerate the development and availability of battery technology. This would then allow more industries around the world to make use of ultra high tech batteries, potentially transforming more than just the energy sector.

Nuclear Fusion Devices

Often described as a potential Holy Grail of scientific discovery, harnessing the powers of nuclear fusion would give humanity a clean, unlimited source of energy for millennia to come. However, achieving nuclear fusion has proved to be one of the most challenging prospects to modern science, and has always seemed beyond the reach of humanity’s current capabilities.

However, an MIT-led team are now working on a device which could be up and running in the next 15 years. If such a device were created, all other energy sources would likely become redundant, as nuclear fusion would be capable of fulfilling all of humanity’s energy needs.

Now is an exciting time for the energy industry. With so much promising new technology on the horizon, the energy generation as we know it could well change rapidly in the coming years.