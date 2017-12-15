What’s a Better Investment: Private Reg Plate or a Car?

What’s your dream car? Without mistake, over 90% of the population on this planet dreams about having a certain car model someday. The most desired are expensive, sports cars, but the luxurious ones are also on top. Next in line come antiques – beautiful cars from the past that still look fabulous and steal our heart.

Even though car manufacturers work non-stop to offer new models every year, and there are over 70,000,000 produced this year alone, most of us have a personal relationship with their vehicles. And this means we will invest considerable amounts of money in customizations, maintenance, and repairs, just to keep our baby looking fresh and driving smooth.

The ultimate customization trend in the UK is represented by personalised plates. While it is considered pure vanity by some, we find it to be a smart investment. Actually, at a closer look, it’s a bit difficult to say which investment is smarter: a new car or a set of personalised plates.

Investing in the Plates

First, you should know that even though some are quite expensive, personalised plates are usually less costly than a new car (of course, there are exceptions). So, if you can’t afford a new car or you simply just want to improve the aspect of the current one, private reg plates will help you save some money.

The best part with personalised plates is that they are immediately visible. People will start noticing your car a lot more and some will even take pictures. This is quite great if you want to promote a brand (personal or not) or a company. So, this is another way private reg plates can help: free and interesting advertisement.

Finally, you don’t have to worry about maintenance costs. A set of plates may need some wiping from time to time, but that’s it. Even more, they don’t lose value in time – at the worst, you can sell them at a price that covers your initial purchase. Still, if you’re lucky to get a popular combination, the price will increase in time so you can actually make some profit. It’s also possible to make a living or at least some extra income out of buying and selling plates.

On the downside, a set of private plates is just this, and it won’t take you from point A to point B. It’s also of no practical value and you can’t get any combination you want (there are strict rules to follow for the plates to be legal).

Investing in a Car

First off, a car is a lot more expensive than a set of private plates! It also requires constant maintenance and gas so the investment doesn’t stop with the purchase. And, because manufacturers produce new models every year, the car will start losing value from the moment you bought it.

A car must also be taxed and comes with many other additional costs such as insurance, parking, and more.

On the other side, a car is great for transportation as it allows you to move faster and in comfort. It can also make your job and business easier because you’ll have a vehicle at your disposal and you’ll save a lot of time. This way, you’ll be able to do more throughout the day, which means increased efficiency and productivity at work and in your personal life.

The Bottom Line

As you can see, both investments have advantages and disadvantages. So, when you draw the line, the choice is different for each of us. If you can afford it, a car is a fantastic investment! It will not just help you move faster, it will also boost your mood and general level of energy. After all, a car is one of the first investments most of us want to make as adults!

Private reg plates are also a good investment, regardless of the fact that you have a car or not. You can even transform this into a business and become a broker if you feel in an entrepreneurial mood! Honestly, with a bit of creativity, both investments can be productive and helpful. Still, you should first consider your budget and then choose the type of investment to make.

Category: Articles