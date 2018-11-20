Visitor Attractions Set to Immerse Themselves with Enhancing Visitors Experiences through Immersive Technology Programme

Tourism NI has launched a new capital funding programme to facilitate the development of immersive experiences at tourist attractions in Northern Ireland.

The Enhancing Visitors Experiences through Immersive Technology Programme focuses on projects which have at their core a technology solution to creating a new immersive experience that gives compelling reasons for visitors to come to Northern Ireland and encourages them to stay longer and spend more.

Digital transformation is having a significant impact on the tourism industry. Today’s traveller seeks out authenticity and wants an emotional connection with their experience. New technologies have transformed how visitors can engage with a destination and its authentic stories, enabling them to now enjoy a completely immersive experience.

Applications for the Enhancing Visitors Experiences through Immersive Technology Programme are welcomed from across the public, private and voluntary and community sector with successful applicants gaining access to funding of £25,000 to £500,000.

Rosemarie Mc Hugh, Tourism NI Director of Product Development said: “Tourism NI is very excited about this new funding programme. Northern Ireland has a fantastic offering for visitors but it is important that we continue to look at creative and innovative ways to deliver experiences for our visitors which are authentic, compelling and memorable. “

“The creative use of technology provides one such opportunity to tell our stories in a more interactive and engaging way. We know our industry is eager to grasp this opportunity and there is already a significant amount of developmental work underway in this space.”

“In the last two years Tourism NI has launched two competitions to inspire innovation in augmented reality (AR) across the tourism sector. “

“These competitions have demonstrated a significant demand from the industry to use technology to enhance their visitor experience and engage new audiences. They also demonstrate the significant progress we are making in developing new and exciting tourism-technology partnerships.”

The Enhancing Visitors Experiences through Immersive Technology Programme is now open and the deadline for applications is 11am, Monday 3 December 2018.

All applications for funding must be submitted online.

For further information on the Enhancing Visitors Experiences through Immersive Technology Programme and to apply for funding please visit: www.tourismni.com/capitalfunding