Visit Belfast highlights tourism value to new Secretary of State

Northern Ireland Secretary of State, Karen Bradley MP, visited Visit Belfast’s gateway visitor information centre this week and met its Chair Dr Howard Hastings, CEO Gerry Lennon and Belfast City Council’s CEO Suzanne Wylie.

Visit Belfast and Belfast City Council demonstrated the growing importance of tourism as a key economic generator for the city region and the need to support ongoing tourism promotion, locally and internationally.

The visit provided the opportunity for Dr Hastings to welcome the new Secretary of State’s focus on restoring the Northern Ireland Executive.

Visit Belfast contributed a record £122 million to the city’s tourism economy in 2016/17 as part of its marketing and sales drive to push leisure break, conference business, cruise ship arrivals and tourist enquiries to new highs.

Speaking at Visit Belfast’s recent annual general meeting, Dr Hastings said: “Tourism is key to developing a sustainable, resilient and buoyant economy.”

“However, we must be clear that this is only a start and competition for tourists is tough.

“How tourism is funded in Northern Ireland requires an urgent rethink. Otherwise, we risk not capitalising as well as we might on the opportunity that additional accommodation would provide for Belfast and for the region.

“Without action, we risk delivering growth at a level below which we are not only clearly capable of delivering, but which we want to achieve.

“Let’s not look back, or at our current successes but at what we can achieve in the decade ahead.”

Belfast’s tourism economy supports around 18,000 jobs.

Visit Belfast, the city region’s official Destination Marketing Management Organisation, also confirmed at its last AGM that its sales, marketing and visitor servicing activity had helped to generate £32 to the city economy for every £1 invested.

