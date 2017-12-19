Visit Belfast bids a Titanic farewell to Tim Husbands MBE

Tim Husbands MBE attended his last meeting as a member of Visit Belfast’s executive board on Thursday, officially ending a 15-year close relationship with Belfast’s official tourism marketing organisation which has helped in driving the city’s tourism growth to a new peak this year.

Over 25 years, and working directly with Visit Belfast, Tim has played a significant role in the transformation of Belfast in to a confident and vibrant destination for both leisure and business tourists.

Thanking Tim for his significant contribution to the organisation’s award-winning success, Visit Belfast Chair, Howard Hastings, said:

“On behalf of the Visit Belfast team, I’m delighted and grateful to have worked with Tim over so many years as part of a shared passion and mission to ensure that this great, confident and welcoming city fulfils its tourism potential.

“With Tim’s experience, insights and commercial acumen, he has been an invaluable asset to Visit Belfast and to the city and region and we wish him continued success long into the future. I know he will always deeply support Belfast and our efforts.”

In roles including Managing Director of Belfast’s Waterfront Hall and the Ulster Hall, Head of City Events and Venues at Belfast City Council, as well as Chief Executive of Titanic Belfast, Tim has worked at raising Belfast’s profile as a city for events on a national and international stage.

In these roles he has been responsible for securing the Tall Ships Festival in 2009 and the MTV Music Awards in 2011.

Tim Husbands said: “I’m extremely grateful to the entire board of Visit Belfast, and to Howard and to Chief Executive Gerry Lennon, not only for their support but also for their drive and their own sheer enthusiasm in solidly helping to steer Belfast’s global tourism success story.

“I’m thrilled to have been in a position to contribute and, as I turn towards new endeavours, I know Belfast’s tourism future is in great hands. I wish Howard, Gerry and all the team continued progress for many years to come.”

Tim, who is leaving Northern Ireland to take up a new role as Chief Executive of Westport House and Hotel Westport, Co Mayo, next year, is widely credited with helping Titanic Belfast to win the title of the “World’s Leading Tourist Attraction” at the World Travel Awards.

Judith Owens, Director of Operations and Deputy Chief Executive of Titanic Belfast, took over the reins from Tim as its Chief Executive on Friday 15th December.

