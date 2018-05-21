Victoria Aquare remains apple of Belfast’s eye with Purple Apple Merit Award win

Belfast’s premier shopping centre, Victoria Square has recently picked up a prestigious Purple Apple Merit Award in the events category at a prestigious award ceremony in London, coming out on top over 41 shortlisted entrants from across the United Kingdom.

August 2017 saw the shopping centre showcase an innovative and interactive museum event which included educational workshops, engaging activities for the whole family, and a chance for all shoppers to enjoy an elevated shopping experience during their visit to Victoria Square. Partnered with National Museums Northern Ireland, Victoria Square introduced six educational zones across the shopping centre over a four-week period, all in aide of driving both footfall and customer engagement within the centre. The zones* which featured in the museum event were Transport, Old Belfast, Crafts and Skills, Street Games, The Docks and a Sensory Zone, totalling 54 interactive workshops for customers to enjoy throughout the month.

Commenting on the recent award win Michelle Greeves, Centre Manager, said, “Everyone at Victoria Square is delighted about winning a Purple Apple Merit Award for last year’s museum event. We wanted to host an event not usually available in shopping centres and creating a partnership with National Museums Northern Ireland was a great way to do this, giving families the opportunity to shop and have some interactive fun over the summer holiday.

Michelle continued, “During the planning stages of this campaign we set ourselves a number of objectives to reach, but the main was to give our customers an experience when they visited. I am so pleased to say that the results exceeded our initial objectives and even saw an overall sales increase of 11 percent for the centre! Being awarded a Purple Apple Merit Award is a great way to recognise this fantastic campaign as well as the whole team involved in its development.”

The Purple Apple Merit Award was presented to Victoria Square after its museum event over-delivered on its campaign objectives. In addition to an 11 percent rise in overall shopping sales, the centre’s primary catchment figures grew by 5 percent – 2 percent more than the original campaign objective of 3 percent.

The Purple Apple Merit Award judges also provided some important feedback

“A creative event idea that appeals to both young and older customers throughout the key summer period. The use of outdoor sites and allowing retailers to add their own events to mix works very well, complimenting the great use of local partnerships and relevant channels to meet key objectives.”

After recently celebrating its 10th birthday, the award win is the icing on the cake for Victoria Square, as well as being a great way of highlighting the shopping centre’s familiarity with and dedication to its ever-growing customer base.

