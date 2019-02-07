Unique sound and light show at Long Meadow Cider in Armagh

Armagh’s Long Meadow Cider is staging the first ever sound and light show –Treeluminations – for the public in its orchards near Loughgall next week, writes Sam Butler.

The unique Armagh ‘son and lumiere’ show, from 13-16 February, in apple orchards been created by Walter Holt from Travelling Tree Luminations. Long Meadow, a Food NI company, is an award-winning grower and processor of cider, apple juice and fruit juices, and apple cider vinegar. The event is designed to support Armagh’s growing tourism industry and especially apple orchard tours.

The business is owned by the McKeever family, now among the most innovative and successful in the local cider industry. The show will highlight the natural beauty of the orchards.

The colourful event will also include a farm tour and a visit to the cold storage facility where apples can be stored from harvest season in September through to June the following year. There will also be an opportunity to see the pressing and blending facilities and to learn the history of the oak barrels in which cider is matured.

The McKeever family, who own Long Meadow will be providing of craft ciders and apple juice. There will also be two information sessions on their Apple Cider Vinegar explaining the various health benefits, the process in making apple cider vinegar and the opportunity to see the live Mother Culture (the natural bacteria grown within the vinegar).

“The Orchard Treeluminations event is a fantastic opportunity to see the raw, naked beauty of the trees transformed and illuminated by light and sound without foliage or fruit,” said Catherine McKeever who runs the business with husband Pat.

“I think we all have a vision of apple orchards complete with apple blossom or an abundance of fruit, this illumination event highlights the orchards in a totally different perspective, a raw, natural, resting state before the cycle of growth begins.

“We are hoping to raise the profile of agri-food tourism in Armagh and we hope to make this an annual event.”

The ticket price includes a cup of hot mulled cider. The food is provided by Ballymoran Meats and Crepes 2 Go.

There will be free tea/coffee and hot chocolate for children. Donations are in aid of ‘Katie Rose’s Journey’. Indoor games will also be available.

Treeluminations can be experienced any time between 6pm and 10pm.

Apple Cider Vinegar sessions will be at 6.30pm and 8pm and Long Meadow Farm tours will take place at 7pm and 8.30pm.