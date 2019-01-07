Understanding Cloud Computing

If you’ve spent a good part of 2018 hearing about cloud computing but not really understanding what it’s all about, then you’re definitely not alone. Once a tech term enters casual circulation, like cloud computing has, many assume that everyone is familiar with it and therefore don’t bother to stop and clarify what is actually meant by it. No more – below we’re going to break down what cloud computing is, types of cloud, and why so many businesses are switching to cloud hosting. For some visual aids, check out this video from Telehouse, explaining all things cloud with the help of visuals.

What is the cloud?

The cloud, or cloud computing to be more precise, is a network of remote computing devices hosted on the internet that allows individuals and businesses to manage, process, and store data on its servers versus doing so on a personal computer or local server. Cloud services are accessed through a web browser so, in many ways, using the cloud is synonymous with using the internet. Cloud services have increased accessibility globally since anyone can connect to cloud services from anywhere in the world, making remote working, for example, a possibility anywhere.

Types of cloud computing

There are two main types of cloud computing that are worth knowing about. The first is public cloud computing, where services and infrastructure are all hosted by a cloud provider with access offered through a network like the internet. The second type is private cloud computing and it grants exclusive access to companies with dedicated infrastructure whilst maintaining a private network that’s hosted internally or externally. There are also hybrid clouds that combine elements of both private and public cloud by making use of the private set up for sensitive operations and public cloud for all other ones.

Benefits of cloud computing

Security: private cloud computing has an extremely high level of in-built security, but even public cloud services can offer protections far beyond what a small or medium sized business can set up for themselves. As the rate of cybercrime and data breeches continues to grow, businesses must ensure that they have the best protection possible which cloud computing can offer through a series of security protocols that are in place to protect sensitive transactions and information. This prevents third parties from tampering or intercepting any data transmitted.

Scalability: sometimes businesses experience high levels of traffic, during sales period for examples, whilst other times are much quieter in comparison. With this in mind, cloud computing offers a highly flexible and customisable level of capacity that can be increased or decreased on a as-needed basis. Your business can minimise any instances of server crashes during high traffic times and allow you to scale back capacity when traffic is low, therefore saving on costs. It’s a pay-as-you-use model of data hosting that means your costs are only based on usage.

Support: most cloud computing services will have in-built support systems and staff dedicated to ensuring that your server is up and running 24/7. Access to year-round support will make up part of the fee your business pays and you will have peace of mind that any outages or other disruptive events never take your business offline.