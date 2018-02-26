Ulster University students ace BDO Interview Award

Three students at Ulster University Business School have out-scored over 120 of their peers to win a valuable BDO Interview Award.

Organised by the Business School and the University’s Careers / Employability Unit with support from BDO Northern Ireland, the Award process comprised interview skill training provided by BDO senior staff as well as a series of mock interviews undertaken by senior staff from both organisations over a four-day period.

Danielle McWall, BSc Accounting Course Director and Associate Head of Department explains, “Building tangible and practical links between our students and local businesses is a vital part of delivering invaluable work-based learning. By working in partnership with BDO we have been able to provide interview experience and the opportunity to practice those skills so essential for successful future recruitment.”

The participating students are all undertaking an innovative module on Career Entrepreneurship as part of the BSc (Hons) Accounting and the BSc Finance and Investment Management programmes within the Business School. As three of the top performing students Ciara, Jacques and Megan each received a four-week placement and mentoring in the BDO Northern Ireland offices in Belfast.

Claire McFall Director at BDO Northern Ireland was involved in the creation of the scheme with UU added, “Ciara, Jacques and Megan all impressed our judges with their ability to keep cool under pressure and adapt quickly to each challenge. They are worthy winners of the BDO Interview Award and deserve our congratulations.

“Across our firm, we believe strongly in developing talent and providing meaningful experiences that help people to excel in the workplace. This initiative with Ulster University Business School supports our strategy and has helped deliver positive outcomes for students over the last three years. We are proud to support this work-focused competition and to back to the local educational institutions.”

