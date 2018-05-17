Ulster University appoints Mark Latuske as Deputy Director of Talent and Performance

Ulster University has appointed Mark Latuske as Deputy Director of Talent and Performance. Mark is a Human Resources specialist and has both consultancy and in-house experience. He has worked across a number of private and public sector organisations including Danske Bank, the NHS, Barclays Wealth, Permanent TSB, Lloyds Banking Group and Sainsbury’s.

Mark holds a Postgraduate diploma in Business and Executive Coaching from UCD Smurfit Business School and a first-class honours degree in History and Politics from the University of Reading.

As Deputy Director of Talent and Performance Mark will have responsibility for developing and managing the delivery of the University’s staff performance and learning and development frameworks. As Deputy Director, he will play a leading role in building the leadership capability across the University to enable the delivery of the University’s Five and Fifty Strategic Plan.

Category: Articles, Movers & Shakers