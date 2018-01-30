Ulster Chartered Accountants work hard for local charities

Pictured at the cheque presentation in Belfast are Regina Cox, Inspire; Zara Duffy, Chartered Accountants Ireland; John Mathers, Barclays; Pamela McCreedy, Chartered Accountants Ulster Society; and Nikki Gregg, The Fostering Network.

Ulster’s Chartered Accountants have come together to raise funds for local charities Inspire and The Fostering Network.

Chartered Accountants Ulster Society raised £7,600 for Inspire and the Fostering Network at its Charity Lunch.

This total was doubled to £15,200 by the event sponsor Barclays.

The charity event also raised over £6,000 worth of toys for the Salvation Army and St. Vincent de Paul.

Pamela McCreedy, Chair of Chartered Accountants Ulster Society said: “The Charity Lunch is always one of our most successful and enjoyable events. It’s a tremendous opportunity for the local business community to come together and help to make a difference for local charities. We’re delighted to have raised this amount for charities which are doing such fantastic work in Northern Ireland.

John Mathers, Corporate Development Director of Barclays said: “Barclays is delighted to, once again, sponsor the Ulster Society Charity lunch. Ulster Society members are extremely generous in their donations of toys and money, helping to make a real difference for many families who are in a less fortunate position. We know that the funds raised will make a really positive impact for these two organisations.”

Category: Articles