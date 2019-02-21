Ulster Bank to introduce new Bank Notes next week

Retailers and members of the public in Northern Ireland are being reminded about the biggest shake-up to the cash in their wallet in over 40 years as Ulster Bank is switching production of its £5 and £10 bank notes to more secure and durable polymer material, as well as turning the notes to a vertical orientation.

Ulster Bank Head of NI, Richard Donnan, and the bank’s Head of Retail Banking, Terry Robb, remind consumers that the bank’s new ‘vertical’ notes come into circulation next week.

The new notes will be released into circulation next week (27th February) and customers and retailers will start to see them used by friends, families and businesses in the coming days and weeks as cash machines and branches dispense the new notes.

Richard Donnan, Head of Ulster Bank, Northern Ireland, said: “We’re really proud to be doing something different with our new vertical banknotes. The designs are made by people of Northern Ireland for people of Northern Ireland and they are an opportunity to show the creativity and talent of local people The notes contain advanced security features, such as the colour shifting ink in the shape of the Ulster Bank logo, and an emboss which can be found on a clear window in the note itself. Over 60 local people were consulted as part of the project.

Terry Robb, Head of Personal Banking at Ulster Bank, said: “Even with the rise of digital methods, cash is still an important part of how people chose to bank – usage in Northern Ireland is higher than in other parts of the UK. That’s we’ve worked hard to make our new notes safe, secure and designed in such a way that people from Northern Ireland can be proud of them. Those customers looking to get their hands on the new notes can call into our branches from the 27th February onwards.”

Paper notes issued by Ulster Bank will continue to be legal currency and will be withdrawn from circulation in the coming months. Ulster Bank branches and ATMs will only issue polymer notes, and customers can exchange their Bank of England or other Northern Ireland banknotes for new polymer notes in branch.

What you need to know about new Ulster Bank bank notes

All sterling banknotes are eligible for use to settle a transaction in any part of the UK.

Acceptance of any form of payment is dependent on a retailer’s own policy with regards to what they will accept – there is no form of payment that retailers are obliged to accept and all banknotes are equal in this respect.

You can verify whether a new Ulster Bank polymer notes is genuine by:

Feeling the polymer itself – does it feel like the other polymer notes you’ve used? Does it feel like plastic & not paper?

Looking for the window in the shape of the loughs – the window should have the colour shifting ink in the shape of the Ulster Bank logo over it

Is the denomination of the note depicted in the window?

The ink on the denomination and writing should feel raised.

The Ulster Bank branches issuing notes on 27th February are as below. All remaining branches will receive their stock of notes in the days following this.