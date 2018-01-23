UK Gambling Rules and Regulations Explained

The Gambling Act was set up in 2005 in order to regulate commercial gambling within Great Britain. The idea was to regulate the gambling industry alongside licensing authorities in order to provide both operators and players a better and safer gambling experience. This act applies to both land based and online services, as well as any reputable companies who have long term ambitions to be successful in the industry. The Act is in the interests of all parties and thus operators and companies offering associated services will duly comply with the strict rules and regulations as well as obeying the terms in their issued licenses.

When the Gambling Act of 2005 was passed it saw the Gambling Commission set up and they work tirelessly to permit gambling when it complies with the licensing objectives. They currently license arcades, betting, bingo, casinos, gaming machines, lotteries, remote gambling and gabling software within Great Britain and ensure that everything is conducted in an open and fair manner; whilst preventing it being a source of, associated with and used to support crime. They also ensure that no persons are harmed or exploited by gambling too.

There are currently three types of licence that a gambling business may need and these include an operating licence, a personal management licence and also a premises licence. With these licenses come a host of conditions that must be adhered to throughout. First of all there’s the social responsibility. This includes being proactive to ensure that people who may gamble in a manner that becomes unsafe or harmful, are helped early enough before things turn serious.

There has always been the potential risk of money laundering happening through gambling companies, so this is another risk the Gambling Commission are keen to wipe out. They do this by ensuring that a key member of the enterprise, such as a director or senior manager, is appointed to then inform the Commission of the identity of the people involved in the business; so that background checks can be performed. The Commission must also be notified of any future appointments too.

Licence holders must also pay close attention when it comes to Alternate Dispute Resolutions too. Customers must always be offered a way to dispute resolutions free of charge if the issue hasn’t been resolved in the first instance. This could mean using a third party that has already been approved by the Gambling Commission. There must always be more than one ADR provider, but the customer should always be made aware of which one is relevant to their case.

The Gambling Act of 2005 and the Gambling Commission are very strict and thorough, but this is only to ensure that all gambling services are fair and responsible at all times. Online industry leaders such as PartyCasino will constantly be making sure that they are operating within the terms of their various licenses; and this goes a long way in determining a company’s reputation and trustworthiness. Customers will always feel a lot safer playing at on online casino that they know is following all the rules and regulations to the letter.

