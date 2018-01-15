Two Consecutive Wins for Northern Ireland Photographer Tony Moore at The Societies of Photographers 2018 Convention

After attending the biggest photographic convention in Europe last year and winning the Advertising & Commercial Photographer of the Year 2017, Tony Moore from Omagh, County Tyrone was delighted to be shortlisted for this year’s gala ceremony on Saturday 13th January 2018. Not only was he shortlisted but we can officially reveal that Tony scooped the Advertising & Commercial Award for the second year running.

Established in 1989, the SWPP are an international photography society with thousands of members that span the entire globe. With over 12,000 image entries from professionals around the world, these awards are highly sought after.

Plumber turned Fine Art Photographer’s Tony is said to be absolutely elated with his big win. “ To win the Advertising & Commercial Award award for the second year in a row is just so overwhelming for me. It proves that at any age, you can retrain and fall in love with something completely different that what you started out with in life. The winning image itself was a commission by a local couple who work in the same building at their home, one works as a musician and the other as a hairdresser. They were truly enthralled with their image which takes pride of place in their business premises.”

Tony tells an interesting story ‘Believe it or not, I worked in the plumbing industry for 30 years. I started photography partly out of curiosity of how a camera worked, but always liked art and drawing local street scenes and charcoal landscapes. When plumbing contracting and parenthood took over I never had time to develop my passion for art and photography until recent years. A few combining factors changed the course of my life and with the belief that life is indeed too short, I decided I wanted to make a living with fine art photography specialising in amongst others; the sculpting with light technique for house portraits and the commercial/architectural industry.”

Tony is excited about his future in photography after being crowned with the SWPP Award.

Tony feels great he tells us; “A lot of hard work and many hours have paid off. My work has been recognised as being different and worthy to merit this prestigious award by my peers from one of the world’s biggest photography societies.”

You can view Tony’s work by visiting www.tonymoorephotography.com

