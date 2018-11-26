Tutti Frutti Pizza looks for slice of growing food and drink scene in Belfast

Belfast’s Linen Quarter is set to welcome a new venue, Tutti Frutti, following a £250,000 investment that will create over 30 new jobs. The brainchild of the Bachus group, the successful multi venue hospitality group owners of Filthy McNasty’s, The Perch, Miel et Moi, Rita’s and more, Tutti Frutti will represent a brand-new bar and pizzeria with fantastic live entertainment three nights a week.

Set to open on Saturday 1st December, Tutti Frutti combines authentic Italian pizzas with all the local charm that Northern Ireland has to offer. Revellers will be able to avail of an extensive range of drinks and cocktails with quirky names that play on Northern Ireland colloquialisms and cultural references such as ‘Cavehill Sunrise’ and ‘Our Wee Sambo’.

Speaking ahead of the launch, General Manager, Michael Johnston said: “We are delighted to be investing once again in the Northern Ireland hospitality sector and creating opportunities for those that wish to carve out a career within the industry. Our level of investment clearly outlines ongoing commitment and our vision for Tutti Frutti ensures we are continually looking to bring something new and fresh to the market.

“There is nothing like Tutti Frutti in the city. Often people venture for some food in the city and leave the restaurant in search of somewhere lively for drinks. With Tutti Frutti our aim is to provide a place where people can enjoy quality, tasty food and then want to stay for drinks and dancing. We are confident this will be a destination venue for the city with plans in place for original events and themed nights for all.”

Adding to Michael’s comments, Operations Manager Paul Langsford said, “From Bingo to Karaoke Nights, Can-Can, Opera Singers and Drag Performers; no two weeks will be the same at Tutti Frutti. This is a destination bar and pizzeria, somewhere that will further enhance the Linen Quarter as it becomes a viable alternative to the Cathedral Quarter. We can’t wait for the public to experience it and truly get a flavour of what’s to come.”

Designed by award-winning Dublin based interior designers O’Donnell O’Neill, Tutti Frutti is an eccentric and off-the wall space with eye-catching elements dotted throughout the venue including a bespoke ice-cream van serving speciality drinks. All installations in the venue have been carefully curated and planned for optimal impact. Tutti Frutti will be open three nights a week from 3pm until late.