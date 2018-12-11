Translink to offer inside track for prospective suppliers at engagement event

Translink has joined forces with InterTradeIreland to deliver a supplier engagement event with a difference.

Taking place on Tuesday 26th February 2019 in Titanic Belfast, suppliers will have the opportunity to not only meet Translink’s procurement team but also engage directly with decision-makers across the Group’s key business functions.

Suppliers will gain an invaluable insight into Translink’s specific business needs and how they can most effectively offer their services. The event will include engagement opportunities across a range of disciplines including engineering, fleet and vehicle maintenance, construction, professional services, property maintenance, marketing/PR and technology. There will also be workshops examining various aspects of the tendering process plus a number of current Translink suppliers will discuss sub-contractor opportunities.

Encouraging prospective suppliers, particularly SMEs, to register their place at the event, Translink’s Chief Financial Officer Paddy Anderson says it’s an exciting time to be doing business with the public transport operator:

“We deliver important services which really benefit society and last year over 81 million journeys were made on Translink services – the highest number in 20 years. Our business continues to grow as more people choose public transport as their first choice for travel in Northern Ireland.

“We have a diverse range of key projects including major infrastructure programmes like the Belfast Transport Hub / Weavers Cross development and exciting technology projects such as the Translink Future Ticketing Programme. So, attracting the best suppliers to meet all our business needs is essential to support our continued growth and success.

“By working with InterTradeIreland we are able to provide this unique opportunity for suppliers, particularly SMEs, to engage directly with us and help overcome any barriers which could deter them from pursuing opportunities with us in the future. We’re now encouraging any businesses who are interested in working with us to register and secure their place at this major event,” said Paddy.

InterTradeIreland Chairperson Ken Nelson MBE said: “‘’InterTradeIreland is pleased to be delivering this event with Translink in 2019, a year which marks InterTradeIreland celebrating 20 years of cross-border business.

“InterTradeIreland continues to support SMEs to tender successfully for public sector contracts through a range of supports and services including tender workshops, mentoring and meet the buyer events. This particular event provides SMEs with a unique chance to learn about Translink’s upcoming opportunities and to build connections with one of the key public sector buyers in Northern Ireland.

“It is widely recognised that SMEs can and do provide a valuable service to the public sector so I would encourage them to come along to this event which is FREE to attend as to have the opportunity to meet buyers personally and showcase your company is invaluable.’’

For more details and to register your attendance visit www.intertradeireland.com/events