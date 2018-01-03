How Transcription Services Help UK Businesses & Government Organisations to Function Better

Transcription services are useful to UK businesses that need to get down on paper what was said in a conversation, as a documented record or for another purpose.

In this age of digital audio, it’s easy to forget that having a documented version is useful as an easily scannable, referenceable record. Rather than listening and trying to jump to different sections of a recording, searching for and skipping to the right paragraph to read what was said takes far less time, which allows businesses to be more time-efficient when accessing reference materials.

Let’s look at a few situations where transcription services are useful.

Court Proceedings

When it comes to proceedings in a courtroom, it’s helpful for either party in a legal case to keep their own independent records of what was said. While the court has a stenographer to take notes, using transcription services to document everything that was said, as well as procedures agreed to (or rejected), creates a timeline, step-by-step, for what happened in the courtroom.

Focus Group Meetings for Market Research

When a company wishes to get together groups of people to conduct market research about a product or service to gauge early reaction, a focus group meeting is often called to bring people in from different demographics. By presenting various products, it’s possible to ask questions about what each person thinks about the product, whether they’ve tried it before, and how they found it.

While a video recording of the room is useful, perhaps even capturing two angles with two cameras, it’s not usually possible to capture the facial expressions of every person in the focus group. However, by transcribing the conversation, it’s often a better way to capture more about what each person was saying. The transcribed document can be viewed by marketing personnel later to examine the usefulness of the answers without needing to continually go back and listen to the recording or view the video in its entirety.

Transcribing Corporate Meetings

Taking the minutes of a meeting usually only catches some of what was said, and even then, it’s usually in summary form. When two or more people are pitching in with ideas, it becomes too difficult to hear everything and keep up. This is where using a transcription service is helpful to go over the recording several times, if necessary, to pick up what each person said with as much accuracy as possible.

Minutes of meetings for a company are required by Companies House under company regulations, so it’s important to keep a proper record of them and to have them filed away. You never know when the business will be asked to produce a copy of them, so having a complete record is always useful.

Obviously, in this day and age not all corporate meetings are going to take place around a table. For this reason, hiring a company such as Apple Transcription who offer services for telephone interviews and web chats, as well as the normal transcription services is important.

Podcasting

The British podcasting scene continues to grow as more organisations and individuals realise the reach that audio podcasts can have. Whether listening to audio in the car on the way to work or reading an audio transcript of an interview that’s of interest, digesting podcast content at a time and in a format, that suits the consumer is important.

While podcasts were once audio only (with some now being shot in video form too), making them accessible for the deaf audience creates greater accessibility. For people who prefer to read and not listen to audio recordings, then having a transcript of a podcast show or an interview with someone that they’re interested in is useful. The transcript can be included next to the audio download on a blog for the show or on podcast directory sites that support it.

Interviews of Suspects During an Investigation

The use of transcription services by various police forces across the UK makes it possible to enter the details of an interrogation into the database, share it with other constabularies and cross-reference the information. Clues that might relate to other people may not be immediately obvious to the interviewer, but a nickname or codename for a location could connect to other information in another case when using the transcribed document of the interrogation.

The need for speed with transcription due to an ongoing investigation or a pending court case is different to other transcribing requirements. Indeed, some transcripts may be needed with a verbatim transcription capturing everything that was said or done to not miss anything that might prove useful later; cases often break on the smallest of details that seemed innocuous at the time.

There are many situations where having a written transcript of what was said proves useful. Sometimes these are legal situations where what was said is a matter for the court record or as part of a well-documented investigation. Other times, having a written transcript of a recording like an audio podcast make it more accessible to people who are deaf or have hearing difficulties and prefer to read instead.

