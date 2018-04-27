Trading in exchange-traded funds

Exchange traded funds, easier termed as ETFs can be defined as passively managed index funds that are listed and also traded in the Australia securities exchange. An ETF is seen as an investment vehicle that is traded on the stock exchange market the same way one would invest in shares.

Currency ETFs can be traded as single currencies or a collection of different currencies. Currency ETFs are used by investors mostly to gain exposure in the world of foreign exchange without having to directly trade currencies in the forex market. These exchange-traded funds mostly keep track of the most popularly traded international currencies like the Canadian dollar, US dollar, British pound, euro and the Japanese yen.

Any investor looking to acquire forex ETFs in Australia can only do so through the ASX (Australian securities exchange) through a forex broker or a financial advisor who is authorized to trade ETFs.

Why trade in forex ETFs instead of individual forex currency trades

Lower risk

Trading in forex exchange traded funds offers the investors a lot of convenient since it entails trading in the preselected collection of forex currencies. If a currency in the chosen collection is doing poorly, there will be another in the same collection that is doing great. This ensures that the different forex currency performance variations do not cause too much loses.

When compared to individual forex currencies, if the currency takes a dip, it can cause a hard hit on your savings over a very short period of time.

Lesser Work

Once you have decides on the forex ETFs to trade in, you entrust the ETF to a qualified trading professional manager. They put in the time and effort to trade on your behalf. You only need to ensure you are familiar with ETF trading objectives and what you intend to achieve in terms of income and growth. The manager will keep track of all the other details.

Costs are lower

Most brokerage companies allow their clients to buy and sell forex ETFs are very low costs and no costs for some brokers. However, when trading individual forex currencies, you will pay a commission or a fee to trade. While the cost incurred may not be much for individual currencies, it can get expensive if you are trading multiple currencies at a go.

Market accessibility

ETFs have been advent tools in the exposure to traders to asset classes that were in the past very hard for retail investors to access. These asset classes include forex markets among other trading markets. Since ETFs can be sold short, leveraged and margined, it offers opportunities to make use of sophisticated strategies of trading.

The trade is Transparent

Mutual funds and hedge funds do not operate in a completely transparent manner as compared to ETFs. Other funds are expected to report their holdings quarterly. This leaves the investor in the dark as to whether their fund is following their investment plan and managing risks adequately.

On the other hand, ETFs make available daily portfolios. This enables the investor to make better choices and switch their trading strategies to suit their needs.

They are tax efficient

In post-tax consideration, ETFs are more advantageous as compared to mutual funds. This is because ETFs reduce turnover on your portfolio and also avails the ability to avoid capital gains that are short-term as they come with high tax rates. Also, ETFs have the ability to overcome regulations that prohibit selling and claiming losses on securities. This is as long as an identical security is purchased before the 30-day window closes.

Price discovery and liquidity

Forex ETFs can be sold or purchased in secondary markets all day long. This makes them more liquid when compared to mutual funds which are only available for sale or purchase at the day’s closing price. ETFs mostly trade for close to their net asset value. Their creation and redemption mechanism mostly balances the pricing arbitrages. This constantly ETF share price back to the market value.

If you love this article, you need never miss another! Become a subscriber to Business First and recieve our weekly news digest straight to you inbox. Choose the articles you want to read SUBSCRIBE! Hello Many thanks for joining us at Business First. We are constantly updating the website, so please check back regularly – and if you have a story you think would be of interest to our readers, please let me know. We’ll keep in touch, and if there’s anything we can do for you, please just drop me a line. Gavin Gavin Walker, Managing Editor ([email protected] 028 9147 2119)

Category: Articles, Business Advice