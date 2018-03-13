Tourism NI celebrates 40 years of tourism awards with call for old photographs and footage

Tourism NI is celebrating forty years of the Northern Ireland Tourism Awards this May and is calling on Councils, accommodation providers, past winners and members of the public to search their archives and share nostalgic images and footage that show the changing face of tourism.

The awards started life as the British Airways Tourism Endeavour Awards in 1978 and since then over four hundred local businesses have been recognised for their contribution to the local tourism industry.

Today the awards celebrate excellence, best practice and innovation by tourism and hospitality businesses from across Northern Ireland. The 2018 awards will take place on Thursday 24th May at the Europa Hotel, Belfast.

Are you a Northern Ireland Tourism Awards winner? Do you know a previous winner?

Do you have images or footage of your award, the awards event or your tourism offering?

Then we would like to hear from you!

Tourism NI is piecing together images and footage from the awards, and tourism in general to celebrate the last forty years.

Please submit your images or footage to [email protected] to be in with a chance of winning the ultimate Northern Ireland Tourism Awards experience including two tickets to the glittering awards gala and overnight stay for two at the Europa Hotel including breakfast courtesy of Tourism NI and Hastings Hotels.

Orla Farren Communications Manager at Tourism NI commented; “The Northern Ireland Tourism Awards provides an opportunity every year to take stock and to recognise and reward the industry for their valued contribution. This year is particularly special as we review and celebrate the changing face of tourism over the past forty years. To create a celebratory video montage we are searching for images and footage reels from past award events, or of past winners to be shown at the event. If you think you can help, we’d love to hear from you.”

If you love this article, you need never miss another! Become a subscriber to Business First and recieve our weekly news digest straight to you inbox. Choose the articles you want to read SUBSCRIBE! Hello Many thanks for joining us at Business First. We are constantly updating the website, so please check back regularly – and if you have a story you think would be of interest to our readers, please let me know. We’ll keep in touch, and if there’s anything we can do for you, please just drop me a line. Gavin Gavin Walker, Managing Editor ([email protected] 028 9147 2119)

Category: Articles