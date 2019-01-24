Tourism NI calls for entries to Northern Ireland Tourism Awards 2019

Tourism NI has launched this year’s Northern Ireland Tourism Awards alongside event sponsor Diageo.

Paddy McKenna, Diageo, Bill Wolsey, Beannchor Group and John McGrillen, Chief Executive Tourism Northern Ireland

Tourism businesses across Northern Ireland are being encouraged to enter the awards which will take place in May. The Northern Ireland Tourism Awards will recognise and reward excellence, best practice and innovation by tourism and hospitality businesses from across the country over the last twelve months.

This year, businesses have the opportunity to compete for eleven categories ranging from Authentic NI Experience of the Year and NI Tourism Entrepreneur of the Year to Best International Experience of the Year and Most Impactful Digital Innovation. The full list of categories can be found at www.nitourismawards.com

Calling for local tourism businesses to enter the 2019 awards, John McGrillen, Tourism NI Chief Executive said; “On the international stage our reputation as a tourism destination, both for leisure and business, has grown substantially and these awards are about recognising those in the industry who have helped to deliver this success.”

“By the end of 2018 the tourism industry was supporting 65,000 jobs and contributing £2.5 million per day to our local economy, making tourism a key driver of economic growth.”

“With such a huge year ahead as we gear up to host The 148th Open at Royal Portrush, I have confidence that 2019 will again see the tourism industry break records. I wish all of our entrants this year the very best of luck.”

Paddy McKenna, Commercial Manager for Diageo Northern Ireland, commented; “We are extremely proud title sponsors of the Northern Ireland Tourism Awards. Our brands, including Guinness, Harp, Baileys and Smithwick’s, are synonymous with the hospitality and tourism industry and we are both committed and passionate in our support of the sector.

“These Awards are an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the individuals, businesses and initiatives that have put Northern Ireland firmly on the tourism map and, in doing so, have proven to be significant economic drivers for the Northern Ireland economy at a time when we really need it. The innovation, drive and diversity of the sector is evident and we would encourage all those involved to take part in the awards and showcase the very best of tourism in Northern Ireland.”

The deadline for submitting entries is Thursday 21 February at 5pm. For full details on categories and how to enter please visit www.nitourismawards.com