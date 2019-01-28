Tourism NI awards The Greene House Five Star Grading

The Greene House self-catering lodge in Limavady has been awarded a five star grading by Tourism NI under its Accommodation Grading Scheme.

Tourism NI’s Quality Grading Scheme for premises offering tourist accommodation is designed to give visitors a clear idea of the standards of hospitality, service, cleanliness and comfort that they can expect during their stay.

The Greene House is a newly built property with three bedrooms, furnished in a contemporary style with modern conveniences. Located in a tranquil setting on the Foyle estuary with access to the Lough Foyle Trail, and commanding amazing views towards Donegal and the Binevenagh Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, this comfortable and spacious property offers an ideal getaway for lovers of the outdoors. This cosy home away from home is also perfect for those wanting to explore the beautiful, rugged North Coast and the historic walled city of Derry~Londonderry.

Commenting on the five star grading, proprietors Ronnie and Arlene Greene commented “We are proud to have achieved a five star grading and are delighted that the work we have done to create a really special environment for visitors has been recognised in this way.”

“We want visitors to come to Limavady and experience the abundance of natural beauty that this part of Northern Ireland has to offer.”

Samantha Corr, Senior Quality Advisor, Quality & Standards team at Tourism NI commented “The Greene House offers a superb standard of accommodation and is a great addition to the tourism product in the Limavady area, offering visitors a stylish and relaxing base from where they can explore the whole of the scenic Causeway Coastal Route and city of Derry~Londonderry.”

“I commend Ronnie and Arlene for the time and effort they have taken to create such a high standard of visitor accommodation in the area and wish them every success with their new venture”.