Total Perfection Shines at Global Car Show in Dubai

County Antrim based car detailing firm, Total Perfection took to the world stage earlier this month at this year’s UAE Concours d’elegance in Dubai for the year of Zayed, outshining global competition to walk away with seven awards for their skills in detailing the world’s rarest cars.

Total Perfection was invited by their main product supplier, Kamikaze Collection, alongside six other detailers from Norway, Japan and Hong Kong to assist in preparing the Kamikaze Collection of cars, worth a value of over $50M dollars, flying out five days ahead of the big event to work in the Tradex facilities in Dubai.

Inviting over 3,000 guests and 56 manufacturers, UAE Concours d’elegance year of Zayed is a three-day global event which showcases the world’s rarest classic cars, the best ‘modern bespoke’ cars and presents the latest products and design ideas for a limited selection of luxury brands including Porche, Lamborghini and Ferrari.

With a state-of-the-art detailing studio located in the village of Cushendall, Total Perfection launched 13 years ago as a mobile car detailing company and is now named as the only International Detailing Association accredited detailers for Rupes, Swissvax and the Kamikaze Collection.

Having worked on the global stage with the likes of Top Gear and Fast and Furious Live, the mobile detailing company is not letting its humble beginnings stop it from showcasing their award-winning service across the globe.

Mark Smiley, Managing Director of Total Perfection said, “It just proves to you that it only takes a simple idea when it comes to running a business that you are passionate about.

“The only difference between us and our competition is that we take extra care on every project that we work on no matter how big or small, whether it’s working for the global leaders in car manufacturing or for the local people in County Antrim, it’s all the same high level of customer service and that is something that we pride ourselves on.”

“That paired with our collaboration with suppliers to offer the best products on the market, results in a universal high-end service.”

Continuing the success during the show, vehicles that Mark personally worked on won the best in show with a Porche 356, the best detailed with a Porche 964 and the best European with a Porche 959.

Mark continued, “I couldn’t be prouder of what we achieved in Dubai, the competition was fierce and for our team to walk away with seven awards is incredible and the fact that I can say that three were for the work I completed is just the icing on the cake.

“I would just like to thank the Kamikaze team for inviting Total Perfection and giving us the opportunity to showcase our skills on the world stage. It’s an amazing event and I am delighted that Total Perfection could be a part of it.”