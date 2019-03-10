Top marks for Cunningham Coates

Pictured celebrating at the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) Annual Dinner is Norman Sinclair, Assistant Investment Manager at Cunningham Coates, Belfast’s longest standing investment management firm.

Norman, from Newtownabbey, won the Northern Ireland CISI Chartered Wealth Manager Award for achieving the highest marks in the professional exams.

Norman joined the firm in 2016 with a First Class Honours BSc in Mathematics with Finance, MSc Computational Finance and Trading following an Internship with Morgan Stanley in New York.

The event itself, in St. Anne’s Cathedral, was organised by John Cubitt, (also pictured), NI Branch President and Associate Director at Cunningham Coates, where he specialises in Investment Management and Succession Planning.

The CISI is the largest and most widely respected professional body within the investment profession in the UK, promoting the highest standards of professionalism. Cunningham Coates has just celebrated 175 years in business and is part of the Smith and Williamson Group – allowing for both local and international expertise across Investment Management and Financial Planning. For more information visit www.cunninghamcoates.com