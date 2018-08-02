Top 4 Reasons Why Businesses Are Choosing Health and Safety e-Learning

The way that you use health and safety e-learning can help your employees become more aware of legislation and their obligations to keep themselves and colleagues safe. Some industries present a greater risk than others but being health and safety aware in all industries is important. With the increasing costs associated with classroom learning, not to mention the practicalities and logistical considerations, e-learning is becoming a popular option for the delivery of training, primarily because it delivers so many benefits:

#1 Scalability

E-Learning allows you to roll out your health and safety courses and subsequent updates on a large scale. Classroom learning is very restrictive in this way because unless you have a large venue to accommodate your entire workforce, delivering training to such a large number of staff can make it incredibly difficult. With e-learning your costs per learner are reduced so a higher proportion of your budget can be allocated to the development of health and safety e-learning materials while also allowing for richer content incorporating animations, video or bespoke e-learning solutions. Once the course has been developed, many standardised courses such as b can be delivered to hundreds or even thousands of employees at the same time without the requirement for further adjustments other than some minor updates or additions.

#2 Flexibility

When you have a scalable solution, you can also increase flexibility. As your health and safety will be delivered entirely online, your employees can access course materials and undertake assessments at a time and place that suits them. More and more e-learning courses are being developed to study on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets allowing your employees to access learning materials if they are working remotely or travelling. This also presents the opportunity for ‘Just In Time’ learning which means that employees can access learning materials as they need them, for example when carrying out certain tasks. As an example, when an employee joins a warehouse team, on their first day they may be asked to complete a short course on manual handling before they begin work. It also increases flexibility in terms of deploying compliance training to ensure that your workforce is up to date with new legislation or new technologies and systems.

#3 Personalised Learning

As well as being able to deliver your courses to a much wider audience than you could achieve with classroom learning, e-learning courses allow you to deliver a truly tailored experience. Learning materials and assessments can be specifically developed for certain teams or departments where risks may be higher or lower, particularly in terms of health and safety e-learning. Your employees also have the ability to access the learning materials at their own pace, revisiting certain topics and navigating through different learning paths depending on a specific job or task.

#4 Learning Experience

Delivering your health and safety training through e-learning can significantly increase the scope that you have available for your learning materials. An online setting allows you to combine a variety of media to enrich the learning experience. For health and safety, you could use training videos on specific hazards or employ a professional to create some animations. With e-learning you can effectively structure your course, allowing the learner to re-visit certain sections at any time. Interactivity can also be incorporated, so too can elements such as gamification where learners will receive tokens or badges as they progress through each stage of their training.

