Too much month at the end of your money?

For a lot of people, every month can be a tough month financially. You’re just about managing the regular bills, then add in birthdays, Easter and summer, if you have kids, then school holidays can prove an extra obstacle to budget for. The monthly wages come in and out in the same week leaving you with a long wait to your next pay packet which seems like an eternity, so what do you do when you have too much month left at the end of your money?

You might be used to feeling the financial pinch every now and again, but certain times of the year can definitely feel a bit tighter than other months. You’ve had more expenditure with the same money, with even longer to wait before you get paid again. But there are a few ways to get yourself back on track.

Everyday savings

So let’s take the worst case scenario and it’s still another 3 weeks before your next pay packet. Everyday saving can help you eke out any remaining money you have left, and with a bit of frugal living during the month, you could make it through with money to spare.

Keeping up the age old tradition of New Year’s resolutions could be a great way to kick start a money saving month. Want to quit smoking? Cutting down or quitting altogether will put cash back in your pocket, rather than up in smoke. At an average of £8.00 a pack, it’s easy to work out what you’ll save over a month.

Looking to get fit? Don’t waste money joining an expensive gym membership that you won’t end up using. Start walking instead. Walking will save those short, fuel-hungry car trips and your fee for the car park. Plus, your heart, lungs, and waistline, will benefit—and thank you—for the regular workouts.

Buying your lunch at work every day? Taking your own lunch could save the average person anything between £5 to £10 a day. So instead of overpriced baguettes, artisan salads, or gourmet burgers, a round of simple sandwiches and some fruit will stem the flow of outgoing cash.

But there’s only so much money to be saved. Eating flaccid and uninspiring sandwiches for your lunch, or quitting your smokes might see you through. But simple cost cutting actions alone might not scratch the surface for any larger bills that will appear at the most awkward times.

A loan to close the gap

Extra bills that are unforeseen are the quickest way to topple people’s finances. All the additional expenses from mount up and you’re expected to start paying. And because of that increase in expenditure, trying to find the money to cover the inevitable regular bills that follow can be hard, so, everyday saving might not be enough.

While all those cost-cutting measures will help you save money in the long term, they probably won’t help when you receive an increased credit card or utility bill. Or when the boiler breaks down or your television goes on the blink. What you need is a helping hand to get you back on track and continue the as debt free as possible.

It may not seem to be common sense to get a loan to help you pay bills. But, used as a consolidation loan, a low cost logbook loan from Car Cash Point could help you close the gap when there’s too much month left at the end of your money.

Consolidate your debt

A consolidation loan is an amount of money that’s used to pay off smaller loans or debts with one larger loan. So rather than paying several loans, each with their own levels of interest, a consolidation loan will often have a lower rate of interest. Plus, the length of the loan will often be longer, giving you more time to pay it back while at the same time giving you a smaller amount to pay each month.

While some banks, building societies and other lenders will often market loans as a ‘consolidation loan’, by doing so, you’ll often need to detail any existing loan outgoings when you apply. At Car Cash Point however, you can use you loan for whatever you need it for – no questions asked.

So if you need to clear an increased gas or electricity bill, pay off your high interest credit card, or even settle the account at your local shop, a logbook loan could be the best, low cost consolidation loan you can get. And what’s more, just because it’s a loan, you don’t necessarily need to have a spotless credit score to get one.

The Car Cash Point answer

With a logbook loan from Car Cash Point, there couldn’t be an easier way to get a fast cash injection to help when you need it most. In fact, it’s so simple, you could get the money you need on the same day as you apply, and usually within just one hour. So what’s involved?

The main criteria for applying for a logbook loan successfully is that you must own your own car outright with no finance attached to it. If this is definitely you, and you have your V5 certificate (or ‘logbook’) to prove ownership, then you’re good to go.

Car Cash Point is one of the UK’s leading Logbook Lenders, offering all customers a low rate of interest, as well as a transparent and flexible loan. Car Cash Point also pride themselves in offering excellent customer service and value, as our ‘Excellent’ TrustPilot rating proves. And with our ‘Best Rate Promise’, if you find a lower price with another provider, we’ll beat it by 10%.

Not only this, but Car Cash Point are the only UK logbook loan lender that don’t require any formal credit checks. So, if you’ve had credit problems in the past or are experiencing credit issues now, Car Cash Point should still be able to help you.

So now that Christmas has all but disappeared for another year and the new years pinch point is beginning to make itself known, call our trusted advisors today on 0370 218 8265 to get the loan you need. Or visit www.carcashpoint.co.uk and apply online.

If you love this article, you need never miss another! Become a subscriber to Business First and recieve our weekly news digest straight to you inbox. Choose the articles you want to read SUBSCRIBE! Hello Many thanks for joining us at Business First. We are constantly updating the website, so please check back regularly – and if you have a story you think would be of interest to our readers, please let me know. We’ll keep in touch, and if there’s anything we can do for you, please just drop me a line. Gavin Gavin Walker, Managing Editor ([email protected] 028 9147 2119)

Category: Articles, Business Advice, Funding