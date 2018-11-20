TLT caps off impressive 2018 Belfast growth with tenancy at River House

TLT is gearing up for further expansion in the Northern Ireland legal market as it relocates its Belfast office to River House, becoming the first corporate tenant at the impressive landmark building in the Cathedral Quarter.

TLT’s Judith Allen and Kevin Murphy in front of the new offices at River House.

The move concludes a year of growth for TLT in Belfast, having recently completed its full service offering in NI. This included launching its NI employment and corporate services with the hire of legal director Leeanne Armstrong, partner Andrew Jennings and associate Grant Edwards. The Belfast office also recently bolstered its disputes team with the hire of partner Fergal Maguire and its banking and restructuring services with associate Michael Kelly. In April, the firm promoted Anna Vangrove to partner in the banking and restructuring team and Michael Wilson to associate in the real estate group.

The office expansion further evidences the commitment of one of the UK’s fastest growing law firms to the NI market. It also signals TLT’s ambitious plans for further strategic growth and investment across its key sectors of clean energy; digital; financial services; leisure, food & drink; public sector; real estate; and retail & consumer goods.

The move will provide 12,000 sq. ft. of Grade A refurbished office space over the top two floors of River House, with an open plan work area for over 100 people including project rooms, break out areas and quiet spaces to support agile working. The new space will also include a state-of-the-art top floor client suite and event facilities with unrivalled views across the city.

TLT Belfast Location Head Katharine Kimber said: “We are driving forward with our ambitious plans to grow our team and offering in Belfast. This mirrors the UK-wide good news story for us, having grown by over 60% in the last five years.

“Our long term investment in the move to River House is recognition of where we are now and of where we aim to be. We believe we can bring fresh thinking and a progressive approach to legal services here in NI. River House embodies that in terms of the work space it will provide all of us who work at TLT and the facilities we’ll be able to offer our clients.”

TLT’s Real Estate partner Judith Allen, who secured the deal for TLT said: “The TLT Belfast story is a real success. The move to River House is a key part of our journey and lays important foundations for our future. The investment in prime office accommodation demonstrates our confidence in the team we have built and in the market.

“Grade A office space in NI has been in pretty short supply. River House is a great example of the city filling that gap through innovative refurbishment projects that show confidence in Belfast as an attractive location for businesses.”

Rachael Pittaway of Castleforge Partners said: “Companies like TLT invest in Belfast for reasons such as the highly skilled workforce, the relatively affordable cost of living and the ease of access to the rest of the UK and the Republic of Ireland. We wanted to create a Grade A hub for businesses wishing to locate an operation in Northern Ireland and River House is absolutely the perfect space to facilitate this growth.

“We are delighted to welcome TLT as our first corporate tenants who have leased the top two floors of the building to accommodate the growth of their business and employee numbers and wish them well with future expansion.”

River House is the impressive development of a former government building into retail and top end office space by Castleforge Partners, who bought the building in 2016. It sits as part of the wider regeneration of the Cathedral Quarter, with further development expected in the area over the next five years.

McConnells acted on behalf of Castleforge and CBRE acted on behalf of TLT with CBRE also retained on the project management of TLT’s fit-out.