TLT appoints dispute resolution expert Fergal Maguire as partner in Northern Ireland

TLT has appointed Fergal Maguire, leading dispute resolution lawyer and former director at Cleaver Fulton Rankin, as partner in Northern Ireland.

The appointment follows the continued growth and expansion of TLT NI in 2018, including the launch of TLT’s employment and corporate offerings in NI with legal director Leeanne Armstrong, partner Andrew Jennings and associate Grant Edwards.

Maguire is a highly experienced disputes lawyer. He supports multinational banks, companies, charities, local authorities and leading business individuals with a range of disputes, including: commercial and contractual disputes; defamation and brand protection; intellectual property; professional negligence; property litigation; insolvency; injunctive relief; judicial review; Alternative Dispute Resolution and fraud and white collar crime.

Katharine Kimber, partner and head of TLT NI, says: “Fergal is a highly experienced lawyer and a fantastic addition to our growing team. It is great to see leaders like this looking to develop their career at TLT and we are looking forward to investing further, to realise the many opportunities we see to support the local business market.”

Fergal Maguire, partner at TLT NI, says: “TLT is going from strength to strength as it continues to grow a fantastic team and do outstanding work for its clients in the UK and Northern Ireland. I was excited by the prospect of joining such a successful firm, backed by the strength and depth of a UK-wide team and with clear goals to build on its leading reputation in NI.”

Maguire was named as a Business First NI ’40 under 40′ in 2018. The scheme recognises talented individuals, trailblazers and problem solvers who have made a demonstrable impact on their business and attained success and notoriety at a young age. He has also been recognised as a ‘Next Generation Lawyer’ by the Legal 500 where clients say “his communication skills are exceptional and his advice is meticulous, clear and easy to follow”.