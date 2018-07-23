Every company is in the market to sell their products and services and in order to sell they need to market their stuff. Digital marketing is the current rage and there is bound to be a strong upsurge in the internet marketing scenario.

Digital marketing reaches out to about 75% people as there are as many internet users across the world. It has the fastest reach and has the power to impress the targeted audience, provided the marketing strategy is right and impressive enough.

Marketing, or digital marketing is important and SEO or Search Engine Optimization serves an important tool in the process of digital marketing. Internet users, these days, have a tendency to search for a product, or a website or a service and does not make the final purchase without reading the reviews and feedbacks regarding the product, the service, the company and such.

SEO is a boon for the websites but as a business owner, you really can’t put in all the time in planning, designing and executing the SEO tactics and strategies. Here, SEO marketing agencies come as a blessing. They take away the task of overlooking the digital part of your marketing and help in reducing your burden, at a certain price, of course.

So, are you looking for the right SEO marketing company for your product’s campaign? Finding the right company can be a little time-consuming and tiring. But, one that is right is the one perfect for you.

Well, here are a few pointers that you need to keep in mind when hiring one.

Things to consider before hiring a SEO marketing company

Find how much experience they have

It is imperative to check the experience level of the company that is going to shoulder your digital marketing handle. Check if the company is an old one or a newly established one? Although, one cannot ascertain the creativity and talent based on the time of established company, but here, experience seriously matters.

If you have enough faith and confidence on the skills of the team that is going to handle your work, although new, go ahead but keep an eye on their activities. Old and experienced companies will relieve you from the added burden on keeping track of what they are doing and how.

Check for the companies or freelance experts’ experience and get feedback from their past employers and clients.

Find out the kind of services they offer

Digital marketing does not work as a stand-alone unit but is an amalgamation of all the aspects and components like Paid marketing, Social media marketing, SEO, Content, email marketing, and such.

Find out if the employees are well-trained and skilled enough to handle every aspect of digital marketing and are willing to offer every related service. Choose the company that offers full range service in digital marketing and also, one specializes in SEO.

Get review and feedback

A SEO company’s success can be measured by the rate of success they have achieved in their past projects and the best way to measure their performance is by talking to their past clients and getting their feedback and review on the success the company achieved for them.

Also, you can check their performance by doing some online research of the products and services they have helped endorse and have a success story attached. You could ask for testimonials from the past clients.

Check how well trained the SEO team is

Before affirmation of any sort, check if the SEO team is well trained and has good experience and have undergone training in any Digital Marketing Course and attend regular training and seminars in order to keep them updated with the latest trends and algorithms of the search engines.

Check their level of communication

For any endeavour to succeed, it is important for open communication between both the parties. Check their level of communication and the mode that they want to employ for communication, phone and Skype calls being the easiest and open methods and emails being more formal method.

Also, check how often they will be updating you on the progress of the projects, and inform you of any ups and downs. Communication will help in keeping confusions and knots away. Thus, it is important to know how well the company heads and workers will keep in touch with you and how.

See if they are open to suggestions and changes

If you are launching a new website and know nothing about the developing and working of a website, you will have to depend on their expertise and knowledge. But, in case, if you already have a website and want to give it a boost, you know what exactly you want from the marketing company. The executives and the team has to be accommodating and open to changes and suggestions that you might be making in the process of promoting your stuff, since no one knows about the product better than you.

Also, be clear and get information about any changes they are planning to make to the website and see if the changes suit your needs and go with the product image and brand value.

Decide why do you want to hire them

Finally, after shortlisting the companies that suit your needs, the most important question arises, ’are the reasons justified to hire this particular company?’

Well, keep in mind that a good digital marketing company will never be cheaper, will not promise you to take your website to the top 3 positions within a stipulated time period, since no one can guarantee that, and has good work values and ethics. Even with the SEOs, expecting faster results is hindsight on our part.

Hiring a digital marketing company that is going to provide you SEO help can be time consuming and tiring, but once you find a good and reliable company, you can be assured of results, slowly and steadily.

Category: Articles, Business Advice, Digital Marketing