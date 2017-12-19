Things to Do Now to Prepare Your Business for the New Year Rush

January can be one of the busiest months of the year for many businesses, particularly within the financial services sector.

Consumers are revved up for a New Year but also suffering from the financial hangover from the unfettered spending during the holidays from the previous month. On the other hand, many people are looking to start a new adventure and in need of financial help. There’s fierce competition in the financial services industry, so you’ll need to take advantage of the rush of business in the coming months. As 2017 starts to wind down, plan how you aim to propel your business forward in the year ahead.

Help your business to thrive in 2018 and follow these steps now to prepare your business for a successful start to the New Year.

Make Sure Your Website Is Ready for Business

According to research, one in four people ‘struggle to survive’ in January after December’s spending binge. Your financial services company is unique and your service is designed to specifically provide a solution to a consumer’s need. It’s vital to ensure that your services can easily be found by your target consumers when searching for your solutions online. It’s important to review your SEO strategy and ensure that you are focusing on targeting the most relevant keywords. If your business is ranking well in the search engines you will generate more leads which will provide you with more opportunities to help your customers.

Consider the user experience on your website, all the links and buttons on the site should be functioning. Assess the journey your customer takes to reach your service and make any necessary changes to the site to make this process smoother. The site should allow your customer to contact you with ease, your telephone number should be prominent and your contact form simple to fill in. Make sure your site has all the information people need to make an enquiry, it should be clear to people exactly what you offer and how you can help them.

The popularity of consumers using their mobile phones to search is rapidly growing with over 60% of searches now performed on a mobile device. Designing your website to be mobile-friendly will also ensure that your pages perform well on all devices and you are reaching all potential customers.

Magnify Your Brand Presence

Your services are there to help and ready to solve your consumers’ needs. In the financial services industry, prospective clients need to know you, like you and trust you before they choose to sign up. It’s more important to educate your consumers regarding your services than to just attempt to sell to them. With that in mind, increase your brand presence leading up to and into the New Year through social media, content marketing, digital advertising, emails and ensure your marketing campaigns focus on building trust and developing a relationship.

When it comes to needing financial advice, 75% of consumers find phone calls to be the fastest way to receive a response from a business. Let your consumers know you are there to help and ensure all your marketing campaigns entice them to call you. Consider integrating call tracking, from Mediahawk, with your on- and off-line marketing so that your business can identify which channels, marketing campaigns or ads are generating the most phone call conversions. You can then determine which of your marketing efforts is the most successful in attracting your consumers’ interest and continue to improve your brand presence through that channel.

Ensure Your Team Is Ready

Increased demand for your services is a definite positive, and underlines the success of your campaigns, but preparation for an increase in demand is absolutely essential if you are to take advantage of the situation. You must consider each valuable client’s needs during the busy coming months and what your customers expect from your business. No one likes waiting on hold, in a long queue, to speak to someone and many will hang up if this is the case and look elsewhere. So how do you prevent losing your clients to competitors?

Evaluate your need for more staff and the need to hire more employees if necessary. Keep in mind this doesn’t mean that you need an increased number of staff all year round. Ensure you assess and measure carefully your staff requirements. Could temporary staff be more beneficial? The cost involved in recruiting permanent staff can be much higher, therefore it could be more convenient/cost-effective for your business to hire temporary staff. With the additional savings on your resources, you could use this and give more attention to adequately training the new members of the team. This will help your team have the appropriate skills, knowledge and confidence to help your customers achieve their goals and ultimately increase business profits.

Consider your employees during this busy time and the added demand they will face with the increased number of customers. Incentives and rewards can help feed ambition and importantly help employees feel recognised for their hard work. Make sure your staff understand how to earn rewards and then you can set reasonable and transparent performance standards. Communicate regularly with your employees through morning staff meetings, one-to-one meetings and monthly reviews so they are always involved and focused. This could be a great opportunity to unite your team, accomplish greater achievements and build loyalty.

