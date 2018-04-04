There Is More to Cheltenham Than Horse Racing

When we speak about Cheltenham, the first thing that often gets a mention is horse racing. Not only is Cheltenham racecourse a great track in its own right that displays some great racing during the season it’s also the place to be for events too.

Arguably, Cheltenham is famous for one thing when it comes to horse racing, and that’s the Cheltenham Festival, often described as the “greatest show on turf.”

The four days racing at the festival attracts thousands to Cheltenham racecourse itself, with millions of others tuning in from home. It features one of the most loved horse races to take place in the calendar, the Gold Cup, and there are often some great battles between the jockeys and trainers at the festival too. Most bookmakers like Betpoint regard the Festival as one of the biggest events of the year in terms of betting, and it is always a highpoint as well as a must-attend event for all avid racing enthusiasts

There is however a lot more to Cheltenham than just the racecourse and we kick off with another activity which includes another type of animal, this time, hawks. Walks With Hawks is one of the best things you can do while you’re in Cheltenham and it gives everyone the chance to not only take in the stunning countryside; but there are a variety of birds of prey to meet, handle and even fly.

The glorious countryside really is something to behold when you’re in Cheltenham and it’s also a great way to escape the hustle and bustle too. Cleeve Hill, which is located on the North Eastern edge of Cheltenham, is a must visit place while in the area. It’s 330 metres above sea level and affords visitors breath taking views not only of Cheltenham, but the surrounding areas too.

If you’re in Cheltenham during the summer months, the Montpellier Gardens area really is the place to be. The gardens are just outside the town centre and a lot of the surrounding buildings are grade 1 listed. There are plenty of facilities on offer in the gardens too which include a skate park and tennis courts, and during the warmer weather regular concerts are held at the bandstand.

There’s plenty of excitement to be had in Cheltenham too and you won’t be disappointed if you visit the local Hollywood Bowl. There are 16 state of the art bowling lanes on offer, which are pre-bookable and there are four VIP lanes too. There is also a lot of great authentic American food to get stuck into, as well as some fine drinks at the bar. It’s a fun venue for people of all ages and the amusements will certainly keep people entertained when the bowling is over.

So, as you can see, Cheltenham is a town that really does have a lot to offer. The horse racing is superb and one of the biggest draws for people visiting the area but whilst there, there’s a lot more fun things to see and do. There’s a lot of natural beauty in the surrounding areas too and these are well worth exploring for a few hours.

Category: Articles