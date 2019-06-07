Home » Articles » The video from Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice

The video from Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice

We experienced a few technical difficulties at today’s #ni40under40 Networking Lunch and weren’t able to show the video from @NIHospice – so here it is. This is our chosen charity. if you would like to support, reach for the credit card & follow this link! http://www.nihospice.org

Share
Tweet
Share

Recommended Articles: