The video from Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice

We experienced a few technical difficulties at today’s #ni40under40 Networking Lunch and weren’t able to show the video from @NIHospice – so here it is. This is our chosen charity. if you would like to support, reach for the credit card & follow this link! http://www.nihospice.org
Recommended Articles:
TEDxStormont set to return to Parliament Buildings
TEDxStormont is set to return to Parliament Buildings on 31st
Ulster University Economic Policy Centre: Summer 2019 Outlook ‘Good news overshadowed by global concerns’
The Ulster University Economic Policy Centre (UUEPC) believes that although
Edwards & Co. Solicitors appoints two new Partners
Belfast solicitors Edwards & Co have been providing high-quality legal