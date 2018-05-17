The Vauxhall Insignia Country Tourer

by Business First Motoring Correspondent, Ian Beasant

There’s a growing appetite in the market for vaguely off-road-y big estate cars, with many of them being distinctly premium. So can Vauxhall ramp up its large Insignia Estate to take a big chunk of the action?

Vauxhall certainly hope so. The Insignia Country Tourer on certainly has all the credentials to do so. There’s certainly more of the car as the wheelbase is longer by 92mm. There’s also much more practicality with a ride height raised by 25mm compared to the normal Insignia, and with an all-wheel drive system based on a GKN technology that is also used in the Range Rover Evoque and the Ford Focus RS, Add in roof rails that can take 100kg of luggage, we’re looking at something big and practical indeed. The Insignia in this guise is a big car.

The Engine is a 1956cc turbo diesel which produces a healthy 210 bhp and it does very smoothly and without any fuss. The 4 wheel drive system is driven through a very capable 8-speed automatic gearbox, top gear or 8th gear is more of a cruising gear which works very well on motorway allowing the Insignia to munch miles whilst delivering an acceptable 41 miles per gallon. The Gearbox can be used manually although I found it was a lot smarter than me and was better to leave in Automatic mode.

On the road you can adjust the suspension the steering and the throttle response using Vauxhalls Flexride system a touch of a button is that changes the settings, from Tour to Sport, which allows you to explore the options from very steady all-wheel drive to a slightly rear-weighted balance that makes it a sportier drive than you might imagine. All the settings give a strong feeling of confidence; the comfort setting is perfect for long distances.

The cabin is snug in a nice way, with lots of adjustment both in the seat and the steering wheel position meaning any driver will find a comfy seating position. The instruments are clear and we like the high placement of the clear infotainment touchscreen, meaning you don’t have to take your eyes much off the road. The Insignia is a long car, something I didn’t notice when driving the car as it is easy to drive and handles well with plenty of surround vision, I did notice it a bit when I parked the car as it does seem a little long for our carpark spaces – or are the spaces getting smaller.

The Insignia Country Tourer is well equipped and well put together and it needs to be as in this market it rivals the Audi A4 All Road, The VW Passat All Track both capable cars. I was very impressed with the Insignia’s all-wheel drive system and it would be a great all year round car if we are to look forward to another winter that has just passed as the Insignia would love it.

Price as tested £32,655 00, which includes the following options. Leather-covered sports- style seats £1155. Led Intellilux matrix headlights £1295, Winter Pack two £400.A power tailgate with Sensor (very handy) £380, Heads –up display £290, 8-inch Infotainment Display £415 and Brilliant Paint (which I am not sure what that is as it was just a nice red) £285

Category: Articles, Motoring