The New Citroen C3 Aircross- A Breath of fresh Air

Business First motoring correspondent, Ian Beasant says that The New Citroen C3 Aircross was always going to be different.

The Gallic creativity has taken a different look at design and like it or loathe it, it can never be said the Citroens don’t stand out from the crowd.

The Citroen C3 Aircross is a better car than the C3 Picasso it replaces, and it’s a likeable and a colourful addition to the market which consists of many unremarkable small SUVs.

It’s not particularly rewarding to drive, but it does offer relaxed cruising ability and promising fuel efficiency from a strong range of petrol and diesel engines. Ride comfort is decent, too, while the distinctive interior has lots of kit and useful touches.

What makes it stand out are decent levels of practicality – which is really what buyers are looking for in this area of a very competitive market.

The Citroen C3 Aircross is available with both petrol and diesel engines – I chose the 1.2.litre 3 cylinder Turbo Petrol engine which offer both a healthy amount of power (110bhp) and claimed 56mpg on a combined cycle of driving. I choose this model as car buyers seem to be choosing more petrol engine cars and have not the same appetite for diesel – mainly caused by the confusing information coming from central government.

The C3 Aircross is quite tall and you sit in a nice driving position. It offers good visibility all around and is a doddle to drive in urban areas and a pleasure for long motorway journeys. It does what it is designed to do carry five people and all their stuff in comfort.

The interior, is practical and the C3 Aircross is like a Tardis inside with its use of hard (practical) plastics used on the dash and door panels –great for a family car as they are easy cleaned and tough.

The C3 Aircross has a five- speed manual gearbox. The change itself lacked a bit feel and a long throw, although the gear ratios are well suited to the engine and it does feel a bit quicker than the figures would suggest. Citroen have certainly done their homework on the dynamics of the C3 Aircross as it handles are roads with ease offering a comfortable ride an all but the biggest potholed surfaces. The C3 is not designed to be a driver’s car- it does perform well and albeit the drive is not sporty it is certainly very capable.

The C3 is well kitted out and apart from the Touch screen infotainment system that seems to take an age to do what you ask of it, everything else is well placed and looks good. My test car came with an opening panoramic roof which fills the interior with light giving the interior a nice airy feeling. The cost for the panoramic roof was £950, Park assist (parking camera) £600 and also fitted to the test car was Grip Control which you can set to control the front driving wheels for mud, sand and even snow –maybe not a bad thing after the winter we have experienced this comes from the parent company PSA and features on many Peugeot and more recently Vauxhall models.

The Citroen C3 Air cross may not fill you with joy on paper if you spend a bit of time with one it will certainly grow on you.

Price as Tested £20,490.

Category: Articles, Motoring